Atlas Coffee Club: Celebrate Valentine's Day With the Coffee Lover in Your Life

If your partner is a coffee connoisseur and a chocolate lover then we've got the perfect gift idea for you. This year, Atlas Coffee Club is offering $10 off an iconic gift set that combines two great loves: coffee and chocolate. The delicious duo will make the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your partner or a special treat for yourself. This typically retails for $99 and is currently on sale for $89 but with our code, CNETVDAY, you'll get it for just $79. But be sure to sign up soon if you're trying to secure this discount because the deal will only last for the month of February.

Atlas Coffee Club is one of our favorite coffee subscriptions at the moment and it truly has something for everyone. This gift set includes six bags of specialty coffee from world-renowned countries like El Salvador, Costa Rica, India and Peru. You'll get six full-size chocolate bars with fun names like Holy Fudge, Born Fruity and Aww Nuts! The box also includes picturesque postcards from each coffee origin, a coffee-tasting guide and you'll get free shipping. When ordering, you can choose between whole bean or coffee grounds.

If you're looking for other options, Peet's Coffee also has a nice variety of beans, gifts and more to choose from. And if you need a new way to make your brew then these are the best coffee maker deals around.