Apple Watch Ultra 2 Holiday Deal Offers Its Best Price to Date

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the best smartwatch that the company has made to date. It's only been around for a few weeks but that seemingly isn't going to stop Amazon from offering a huge discount on a product that never quite got this low even during the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness. That means that this price might not stick around for all that long which means placing an order soon is absolutely the right way to go if you want to lock this deal in.

And lock it in, you will want to. Right now you can put an Apple Watch Ultra onto your wrist for just $730 so long as you make sure to clip the on-screen coupon before adding anything to your cart. There are multiple color combinations to choose from at this $69 discount, so be sure to select the one that best fits your vibe first.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the latest and greatest wearable that Apple has to offer, and it comes with a huge 49mm display and high-precision GPS for use when you're out in the wilderness or just want reliable data for your workouts. The extra-long battery life ensures you get multiple days from a single charge, and the rugged titanium case is strong yet light, perfect for your next adventure. This is the most rugged Apple Watch, but you still get access to all the usual features including fitness and activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more.

Not sure whether an Apple Watch Ultra 2 is for you? Don't worry if that big, rugged look doesn't suit you -- there are often plenty of Apple Watch Series 9 deals to be had, too.