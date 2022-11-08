Apple Watch Series 8 Deal Drops Price By Over $100 Ahead of Black Friday

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

The Apple Watch Series 8 may have just hit the market in September, but with early Black Friday offers already rolling out at a bunch of different retailers, you can find price cuts on a ton of top tech -- including some deals on the Apple Watch Series 8. Right now at Amazon, you can snag a with GPS and cellular connectivity for just $389, saving you $110 off the list price.

The Apple Watch Series 8 might not have the more rugged build of the Apple Watch Ultra, but it is certainly a solid option in the lineup. They have the same heart rate, blood-oxygen sensor, electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) app, always-on display and crash detection feature, and both run Watch OS 9. That means the main differences come down to size, brightness and battery life -- as well as the lack of an action button.

However, the new Apple Watch Series 8 sports some upgrades over the Series 7, like a temperature sensor and ovulation tracking, and is definitely a great smartwatch, particularly if you are getting a smartwatch for the first time or are leveling up from one a few generations old. It tracks fitness and sleep, has safety features like fall detection and allows you to get calls, notifications and reminders right on your wrist. Plus, you can use Apple Pay at the checkout line. It also is crack-resistant, IP6X-rated dust-resistant and swimproof with WR50 water-resistance.

