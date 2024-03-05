Amazon Knocks the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro to New All-Time Low Today

Though the latest and greatest Samsung smartwatches are the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, the rugged Galaxy Watch 5 Pro remains a great pick for most people in 2024. And right now, Amazon is offering an incredible deal that can help you get your hands on one at a serious discount. You can score up to 56% off Galaxy Watch 5 Pro models right now, which drops the price of the GPS version down to $200 and the price of the LTE model to just $250. Those are the lowest prices we've seen. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Though it may be an older model, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still one of our overall favorite Android smartwatches on the market right now. It features a rugged titanium case, is waterproof up to 50 meters and has sport modes for running, swimming, cycling and more so you it can handle even your most extreme adventures. Plus, it can provide you with a detailed breakdown of your body's composition, can monitor your sleep patterns and has built-in GPS navigation. Internally, it's equipped with 16GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM for smooth performance, as well as a 590-mAh battery that can last for up to 80 hours on a single charge (or 20 hours with GPS tracking enabled).

