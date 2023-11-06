Amazon Knocks Over 40% Off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Ahead of Black Friday

Though Samsung recently released the new Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic, the 2022 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still the latest model in its high-end Pro lineup. And right now, Amazon is offering an early Black Friday deal that can help you get your hands on one at a serious discount. The online retailer's sale doesn't officially kick off until Nov. 17, but it's already offering a whopping $206 off the gray LTE configuration of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which drops the price down to a new all-time low of $294. There's no set expiration for this early deal, however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Though it may be a year old, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is still one of our overall favorite Android smartwatches on the market right now. It features a rugged titanium case, is waterproof up to 50 meters and has sport modes for running, swimming, cycling and more so you it can handle even your most extreme adventures. Plus, it can provide you with a detailed breakdown of your body's composition, can monitor your sleep patterns and has built-in GPS navigation.

Internally, it's equipped with 16GB of storage and 1.5GB of RAM for smooth performance, as well as a 590-mAh battery that can last for up to 80 hours on a single charge (or 20 hours with GPS tracking enabled). It's also worth noting that even if you don't want cellular connectivity, you should still opt for this LTE configuration, as this deal makes it more affordable than the Bluetooth-only models, and there's no requirement to activate it with a carrier.

