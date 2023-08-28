Amazon Knocks $100 Off All Bespoke Variants of the Galaxy Watch 5

The new Galaxy Watch 6 may be the latest and greatest smartwatch in Samsung's lineup. But according to CNET's resident wearable tech expert Lexy Savvides, it doesn't offer too many major improvements over the last generation. The Galaxy Watch 5 is still a great option for most people, and right now you can snag one at a major discount. Amazon is currently offering $100 off all configurations of the Bespoke Edition, which drops the starting price down to just $180. There's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is a pretty versatile piece of tech. It functions as a powerful fitness tracker with features like auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, sleep coaching and more. It's equipped with 1.5GB of RAM for snappy performance, and is compatible with a wide variety of both Google and third-party smartwatch apps, including Spotify, Uber and more. It's also waterproof up to 50 meters with an IPX8 resistance rating and has a battery life of around 24 hours on a single charge.

There are a couple different versions of this smartwatch that you can grab on sale. If you only want Bluetooth connectivity, you can grab the 40mm model for $180, or the 44mm model for $210. If you LTE connectivity, it'll cost you $230 for the 40mm model or $260 for the 44mm model. All configurations are $100 off compared to their list price -- just note that not all color and band options are available for each model.