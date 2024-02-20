Adidas: Save Up to 65% Off During Presidents Day Sale
Use code BIGSALE to stock up on your favorite three-stripe gear.
Whether you've been eyeing some new kicks, or you need to stock up on everyday essentials, Adidas is the brand to shop this Presidents Day. Right now, the iconic sports brand is offering up to 65% off its apparel, shoes and other accessories. All you have to do is use the code BIGSALE during checkout to secure your savings. But all good things must come to an end, so be sure to act quickly if you're looking to benefit from this deal.
There are so many great options to choose from right now. It'd take us way too long to list them all, but we do have some favorites. The Switch FWD running shoes typically retail for $140. They're currently on sale for $70, but with the code BIGSALE, they could be yours for just $49. The Ultraboost Light is also over $100 less than its original price. Instead of $190, you can snag a pair for just $93. And of course, there are joggers, sweatshirts, slides and a bunch of different accessories you can pick up during this Presidents Day sale.
That said, we know Adidas isn't everyone's favorite brand so here are some great deals on Nike gear too. Additionally, if you're looking for all the best Presidents Day sales happening right now, we've also got you covered.
