A Cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for Just $250? This Can't Last Long

The Apple Watch Series 7 might not be the latest or best smartwatch anymore, but if you want to save some money and want to skip the Apple Watch Series 9, it's still a great option. That option gets even better when you're given the chance to pick one of these wearables up for a heavily discounted price and today is your chance to bag a 45mm cellular Apple Watch Series 7 for just $250 -- over 50% less than its original list price.

There's a lot going for this particular Apple Watch starting with the unusual, striking green finish and continuing to the cellular connectivity that means you can always be online whether or not you have your phone with you. That can be a huge deal if you're going to the gym or are in a position where carrying your iPhone would be problematic.

This being an Apple Watch you can of course also enjoy all the features the wearable has become so popular for including health and fitness tracking, an App Store full of apps, and so much more. Lifesaving features like the heart rate monitor and ECG functionality are also included, while features like fall detection can help call for help if you're unable to.

Apple Watch deals often come and go but this one in particular is likely to disappear sooner than most. Woot lists it as being available for another nine days, but with stocks likely limited we wouldn't be surprised if the deal ended long before then. For that reason we would suggest you order your new Apple Watch sooner rather than later to make sure you don't wind up paying more later.