This 500W Jackery Portable Power Station Is at an All-Time Low Price With $150 Amazon Coupon

Memorial Day offers include massive cash discounts on power stations. Whether you need power on your outdoor adventures, or backup during power outages, a portable power source has come to be a must-have. A good power station will keep your devices powered on the go, and are essential if you have an RV or to need a backup for medical equipment.

The feature-packed Jackery Explorer 500 is going for $349 on Amazon right now, and it's a bargain for the price. The feature-rich models are usually priced quite high, so at the record-low price of $349, you're getting a lot of power for your buck. The power station costs $530, and is already discounted to $499, and an on-page coupon for $150 off takes it to just $349.

The Jackery Explorer 500 is one of the most portable units out there, with the manufacturer equating its size to a basketball. The power station includes one AC outlet, three USB-A ports, two DC ports and one auto port. It features a lithium-ion battery pack designed to maximize the power. You can also add an optional solar panel to keep the power station charged. Though the price doesn't include this panel, right now on Amazon, you can get a compatible, foldable solar panel for $269, thanks to a $30 on-page coupon.

Jackery is a trusted brand when it comes to portable power sources, and the Jackery Explorer 1000 also has a similar discount, sans the coupon, knocking $380 off the price. These are some record-low prices, so we don't expect them to last long. If you've been considering a compact, portable charger, it's a great time to snap one up.