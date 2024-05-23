Get up to 48% Off Goal Zero Power Stations With These Memorial Day Deals

Memorial Day deals have already begun, and now is the perfect time to save some money on that power station you've been debating getting. Goal Zero's Amazon storefront is having a sale on its Yeti power stations, as well as the accessories to go along with them. Various models are on sale, with discounts ranging from 25% to a whopping 48% on the Yeti 1000X, which is down at $675, down from the regular $1,300 price tag. Whether you want a portable model to take camping or a big one to power your home in case of a power outage, you'll find an option on sale.

Other discounted Yeti power stations include the Yeti 300 at $225, the Yeti 500 for $375, and the Yeti 700 at $450, all discounted by 25%. These small power stations are great for use on the go. The Yeti 300 can recharge your laptop five times or so, and weighs less than 14 pounds, making it a stellar value at the current $225 price tag, which is one of the lowest we've seen. CNET's Jon Reed also tested the Yeti 700, which kept a fridge (a 18-cubic-foot Frigidaire) running for 14 and a half hours.

If you want a bigger power station, the Yeti 1500X is on a 10% discount, down to $1,395, and Goal Zero's beefiest models -- the Yeti PRO 4000 and the Yeti 6000X are both down to $3,000. The Pro has a 4,000-Wh battery, and can output up to 3,600 watts of power, while the 6000X has a 6,071-Wh battery and 2,000-watt output. It also works with Goal Zero's solar panels and expansion batteries, and can become an all-out power generator for your home. These bigger Yeti power stations are also available in bundles:

These Yeti power stations are quite robust. They impressed us during our first look at CES 2024, and proved to be splash-proof (and cat-proof) during our time with the Yeti 700.

Goal Zero also has an impressive set of accessories that go along with these power stations, many of which are on offer including the Boulder 50-watt solar panel at $113, down from $150, and the Alta 80 portable fridge freezer which is $250 off.

Whether you want one small power station, or want to go all in with Goal Zero's ecosystem, you can walk away with some pretty heavy discounts with this deal.

