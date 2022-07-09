3 Things You Can Buy to Upgrade Your Bedroom, Plus Coupons to Save on All of Them

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Sleep is crucial in supporting healthy brain function and maintaining your physical health, so it makes sense to invest in products that will ensure you're well rested each day. , but only while supplies last so act fast if you want to upgrade your bedroom. Here are a few that I would buy.

Amazon These hotel-worthy queen-size pillows originally retail for $50 and are discounted at $43. You get an extra 40% off at checkout, bringing the price to $26, if you buy it today. It comes in a set of two and is comprised of super plush gel fiber.

Amazon These sheets are made of 100% viscose from bamboo. Bamboo is very a breathable and cooling fabric, so this is will keep you comfortable throughout the night. These sheets come in a variety of sizes, colors and pricepoints (starting at $50 for a twin set in light blue) but you'll be able to save 40% on any one you choose.