2K Games Black Friday Deals Available Right Now

Game-maker 2K has made its Black Friday deals available. The discounts, listed below, apply only to digital downloads, primarily for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The links will be listed below for any other platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic if they are running a deal.

The PlayStation discounts run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28. The Xbox runs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.

Standard Edition:

Michael Jordan Edition:

50% off PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam

40% off for PlayStation 5 and X/S

70% off Steam and Epic

40% off PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

25% off Steam and Epic

50% off Xbox One, Steam and Epic

40% off PlayStation 4

30% off PlayStaton 5 and Xbox X/S

Standard Edition:

67% off Steam

50% off PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

40% off PlayStation 5 and X/S

nWo 4-Life Edition:

Standard Edition:

35% off Steam



33% off PlayStation 4) (Xbox One)

29% off (PlayStation 5) (X/S)

Tiger Woods Edition: