Deals

2K Games Black Friday Deals Available Right Now

Expand your gaming library for less with some of 2K's most popular titles discounted for Black Friday.

Joseph Kaminski headshot
Joseph Kaminski
Package art for NBA 2K 23, PGA 2K 23 and other game titles on sale for Black Friday.
2K

Game-maker 2K has made its Black Friday deals available. The discounts, listed below, apply only to digital downloads, primarily for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The links will be listed below for any other platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic if they are running a deal.  

The PlayStation discounts run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28. The Xbox runs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.

And check out CNET's Black Friday Deals liveblog for the latest in Black Friday bargains.  

NBA 2K 

Standard Edition: 

Michael Jordan Edition: 

The Quarry 

  • 50% off PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam
  • 40% off for PlayStation 5  and X/S

Civilization VI

  • 70% off Steam and Epic

New Tales From the Borderlands

  • 40% off PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch 
  • 25% off Steam and Epic

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

  • 50% off Xbox One, Steam and Epic
  • 40% off PlayStation 4
  • 30% off PlayStaton 5 and Xbox X/S

WWE 2K22

Standard Edition:

  • 67% off Steam
  • 50% off PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
  • 40% off PlayStation 5 and X/S

nWo 4-Life Edition:

PGA 2K23

Standard Edition: 

  • 35% off Steam
  • 33% off PlayStation 4) (Xbox One)
  • 29% off (PlayStation 5) (X/S)

Tiger Woods Edition: 

