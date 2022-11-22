2K Games Black Friday Deals Available Right Now

Game-maker 2K has made its Black Friday deals available. The discounts, listed below, apply only to digital downloads, primarily for the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The links will be listed below for any other platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Steam and Epic if they are running a deal.
The PlayStation discounts run from Nov. 18 through Nov. 28. The Xbox runs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30.
NBA 2K
Standard Edition:
- 55% off (PlayStation 4) (Xbox One, X/S)
- 50% off (PlayStation 5)
Michael Jordan Edition:
- 50% off (PlayStation) (Xbox One, X/S)
The Quarry
- 50% off PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam
- 40% off for PlayStation 5 and X/S
Civilization VI
- 70% off Steam and Epic
New Tales From the Borderlands
- 40% off PlayStation, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
- 25% off Steam and Epic
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- 50% off Xbox One, Steam and Epic
- 40% off PlayStation 4
- 30% off PlayStaton 5 and Xbox X/S
WWE 2K22
Standard Edition:
- 67% off Steam
- 50% off PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
- 40% off PlayStation 5 and X/S
nWo 4-Life Edition:
- 50% off (PlayStation) (Xbox One, XS)
PGA 2K23
Standard Edition:
- 35% off Steam
- 33% off PlayStation 4) (Xbox One)
- 29% off (PlayStation 5) (X/S)
Tiger Woods Edition:
- 20% off (PlayStation) (Xbox One, X/S)