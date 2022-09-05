19 Best Labor Day Appliance Deals: Refrigerators, Dishwashers, Air Fryers and More

Today is officially Labor Day, which means that the deals are in full swing right now. There are bargains on everything from tech to fashion to furniture, but some of the biggest and best discounts you'll out there today are on home appliances. Whether you're in the market for a new refrigerator, dishwasher, dryer or toaster oven or other helpful home appliance, you're sure to find it for less today. You can shop sales at major retailers including Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowes and many more. But hurry, nearly all these deals and sales expire tonight.

Best Buy/CNET

With so many great deals to shop and so little time left, we've gone ahead and done most of the legwork for you. Below, we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day appliance sales you can shop right now, as well as some of the best bargains you can find on top-rated appliances. And for even more savings, be sure to check out our full roundup of all the best Labor Day deals you can shop right now.

Labor Day appliance sales at a glance

: Save hundreds on select appliances from LG, KitchenAid, GE and more

: Up to $1,200 or refrigerators, $170 off dishwashers and more

: Up to 30% off select appliances

: Big discounts on major appliances for Samsung, LG and more

: Deals on major appliances, plus lighting, heating, cooling and more

: Up to 30% off select appliances, plus an extra 10% off with promo code SEPTEMBER

Best Labor Day refrigerator deals:

LG This midrange LG fridge was named our favorite model overall for 2022, and right now you can snag it at a bargain. It includes 25 cubic feet of storage space, a multi-air flow system to provide even cooling and a fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish that makes cleaning it a breeze. It's available to buy now, but just note that it's currently backordered and isn't expected to arrive until October.

: $730 (save $260)

: $2,498 (save $1,001)

: $1,499 (save $700)

: $2,999 (save $1,000)



Best Labor Day dishwasher deals

Whirlpool/CNET This Whirlpool made its way onto our list of the best dishwashers for 2022 as our favorite budget model, and right now you can pick it up for even less. It's 24 inches tall, giving it enough space to accommodate up to 14 place settings, and runs at just 55 decibels (adjusted for the human ear), so it won't be a major nuisance when you're trying to relax after a meal. It's also Energy Star certified, which helps you save money on your utilities every month.

: $649 (save $230)

: $699 (save $200)

: $420 (save $130)

Best Labor Day washer and dryer deals

LG Another one of our favorites, we named this LG front-load model the best washing machine of its kind for 2022. It boasts 4.5 cubic feet of space so you can do more laundry with fewer loads, and it uses six different wash motions to help get clothes cleaner. It also features a fully stainless steel tub that will never rust, chip or crack, and is equipped with a TrueBalance antivibration system to help reduce noise.

: $698 (save $251)

: $679 (save $220)

: $835 (save $865)

: $1,898 (save $1,002)

Best Labor Day small appliance deals

PowerXL If you've been curious to see what all the fuss about air fryers is about, now's your chance to snag one for yourself at a bargain. This PowerXL air fryer features a seven-quart cooking capacity, so it's great for both quick snacks and full meals while still being small enough that it won't crowd your counter. It has six different cooking modes, including bake, roast, pizza oven and more. The cooking basket is dishwasher safe, which makes cleanup a breeze. And be sure to use the promo code SEPTEMBER at checkout for an extra 10% off.

: $300 (save $150)

: $73 (save $107)

: $60 (save $90)

: $100 (save $30)