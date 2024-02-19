10% Off TurboTax: Last Chance for Early Season Pricing

Tax season officially began on Jan. 29 and it runs until April 15 in most states. There are a lot of tax software options out there that can help you through the process, but if you want to file for less, time is running out to take advantage of early season pricing deals. TurboTax, our top tax software pick, ends its early season pricing on Feb. 29. That gives you a little more time to save up to 10% on TurboTax 2023.

Technically, TurboTax has a free option available for filers with Form 1040 and limited tax credits only (around 37% of taxpayers qualify), but you'll need to spring for the paid version for more complicated filings. Those costs can start to add up, which is why this deal is a great opportunity to hold onto more of your money. Right now, TurboTax has discounted the paid software by 10% when you file. For example, self-filing with TurboTax 2023 often costs as much as $89 or more to file, but right now, the maximum to self-file is just $80.10.

It's important to note that this discount applies to TurboTax federal products only. If you choose to also file state taxes at the same time, you'll incur an extra charge. Additionally, TurboTax Verified Pros are excluded from this offer. Prices are determined at the time of print or e-file, so be sure to verify the price at that time, as this offer won't last much longer.

For other options, check out our roundup of the best tax software deals happening now.

Read more: What the Status of Your 2024 Tax Refund? How to Track Your Money from the IRS