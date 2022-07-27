You Can Play as Cartoon Cat Garfield in Stray Mod

A mod of the smash-hit video game Stray has something big in store for Garfield fans. The mod allows players to embody the comic-strip cat himself.

First off, Stray is the purr-fect game of the moment, where you play as a nameless orange cat who wanders through a city of robots trying to get back to its family. The game is even popular among real cats that apparently love to watch their owners play.

And Garfield, of course, is the orange kitty that made its 1978 debut in Jim Davis' comic strip and has since then starred in numerous TV specials, two feature films and even a couple of video games. Garfield has been around so long that he's even been honored with Garfield Minus Garfield, a project where creator Dan Walsh erases the cat from its own strip, granting Davis' jokes a different meaning along the way.

It was a match made in heaven: Orange kitty meets orange kitty. So, Chris Rubino created the Stray mod, called Garfield -- Cartoon Edition, which is available for download. There's just something funny about seeing the familiar chubby-faced Garfield going on adventures in Stray.

The Garfield mod isn't the only one available for Stray. One mod (terrifyingly) replaces the game's kitty with the human character CJ from the game Grand Theft Auto.

Another touching mod lets players change the color of the Stray kitty to gray, with the creator noting that it was done to make the cat resemble their own dearly departed pet. You can find more mods for Stray online.

And while the focus is on orange cats, let's take a moment to remind ourselves that they are no dumber than other colored cats, despite what rumors and memes may claim.