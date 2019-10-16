See winning wildlife photography pictures and marvel at the animal world

Outfoxing a marmot

From an eagle soaring over Norway to rats scurrying for garbage in Manhattan, the Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards developed and produced by London's Natural History Museum honor some of the best animal photography from around the globe.

Chinese photographer Yongqing Bao won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2019 title for "The Moment," a photo showing a Tibetan fox apparently about to lunge at a startled, human-seeming marmot. The rodent did not survive the encounter.

