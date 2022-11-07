What Should I Do if My Flight Has Been Delayed or Canceled?

Nearly half (47%) of Americans plan to travel over the holidays, according to an October report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, and close to half of those travelers (46%) will be flying -- a steady increase from 33% in 2020 and 40% last year.



While the airline industry is slowly returning to normal, delays and cancellations are still commonplace: On Nov. 5, more than 5,200 flights into, out of or within the US were delayed, and 834 were canceled, according to the website FlightAware.



There are some tricks to reducing the chances of a delay or cancellation -- like flying earlier in the day -- but more often than not, it's out of your control.

What does the airline owe you if your flight is canceled?

In September, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched an Aviation Consumer Protection website that lets fliers know what they're entitled to when their flight is significantly delayed or canceled outright.



The site also has a dashboard that compares what policies are regarding rebooking, meal and hotel vouchers and complimentary ground transportation for major carriers.

"Passengers deserve transparency and clarity on what to expect from an airline when there is a cancelation or disruption," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement at the time.



In the US, if a flight is canceled because of something that is the airline's fault -- a mechanical issue or a staffing shortage -- the carrier is required to get you on another flight or refund your ticket.

"If you get canceled for any reason -- you don't take your flight -- they have to offer you a cash refund," Buttigieg told NPR. "If you'd rather take miles or a different flight, fine. But that's up to you, not them. They've got to give you a refund. That's a basic rule."

The Department of Transportation's website mandates airlines must also refund the cost of your ticket after a schedule change or significant delay, but the agency hasn't really defined what constitutes a "significant" delay.

"Whether you are entitled to a refund depends on many factors -- including the length of the delay, the length of the flight and your particular circumstances," according to the DOT website, and is determined "on a case-by-case basis."

What can I do if my flight is canceled?

If you don't request a refund, the airline is responsible for getting you to your destination on the next available flight. Time is of the essence, though, so be proactive.

"A lot of the time you can reschedule yourself on the flight of your choice" using the airline's app, said David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter for The Points Guy. "It'll save you a lot of time and aggravation." (Like CNET, The Points Guy is owned by Red Ventures.)

If that's not possible, call the airline. Even if you get sent to an automated system, it may have a call-back function. You can still call if you're already at the airport. Do it while you're in line to talk to an agent and take whichever option is available first.

But it could be much later than your original flight. Under most circumstances, carriers should provide vouchers for meals and hotels. Make your plans quickly: Airport hotels fill up quickly amid widespread delays and cancellations.



Some airlines will work to get you on another flight with a different airline, Slotnick added, but not every airline has relationships with other carriers.

What if my flight is canceled due to bad weather?

While few carriers will offer meal or hotel vouchers in cases of inclement weather, some will issue weather waivers allowing passengers to rebook flights without penalty. There's typically a deadline by which the flight must be rebooked

To check about weather conditions along your route, visit your airline's travel alerts site. (It's also a good place to find out about airport issues, coronavirus travel guidelines and other advisories). Here are the travel advisory pages for:

In instances where the airline isn't providing vouchers, travel insurance can be a lifesaver: The payout may not cover all of your expenses, but it will definitely be more than the cost of a policy, typically 5% to 10% of your trip cost.

Are any airlines better or worse about delays and cancellations?

Broadly speaking, Slotnick said, low-cost carriers have tighter margins with less slack, so you're more likely to face a delay.

Of the top 10 domestic airlines, Allegiant, JetBlue and Southwest Airlines had the worst records for on-time flights based on the Bureau of Transportation Statistics' report for July 2022, the most recent data available. At the top of the list, with the best record, was Alaska Airlines, followed by Delta and Hawaiian Airlines.

But going big is no guarantee, either: American, the largest airline in the US, had the worst record when it came to cancellations, followed by United, Delta and JetBlue.







Flights that arrive on time Flights delayed by at least 15 minutes Canceled flights Alaska Airlines 83% 17% 0.4% Allegiant 61% 37% 1.5% American Airlines 73% 24% 2.5% Delta Air Lines 80% 18% 1.8% Frontier Airlines 73% 26% 1.1% Hawaiian Airlines 81% 19% 0.1% JetBlue Airways 67% 30% 1.8% Southwest Airlines 69% 29% 1.6% Spirit Airlines 79% 21% 0.4% United Airlines 78% 19% 2%

Why have there been so many delays and cancellations?

The biggest factor has been that airlines are incredibly short-staffed. When the pandemic slowed air travel to a trickle, many carriers bought out employees' contracts and encouraged older pilots to take early retirement. From December 2019 to December 2020, the airline industry workforce shrank by at least 114,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Carriers are clamoring to staff up again, but they're finding it hard to fill trained positions.

The shortages extend to ground staff, baggage handlers, gate personnel and other workers, FlightAware spokesperson Kathleen Bangs told CNET. "They did a lot of buyouts during the pandemic. It's a remarkable growth period and they're just back-footed."

It's particularly acute with pilots, though, because it can take five years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to train someone to fly a commercial airplane.

"Most airlines are simply not going to be able to realize their capacity plans because there simply aren't enough pilots, at least not for the next five-plus years," United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in a quarterly earnings call back in April, NBC News reported.

What are airlines doing to address the problem?



The airlines are as frustrated as passengers about the situation and are scrambling to improve their track records through a variety of initiatives.



Hiring more crew members

All the airlines on hiring binges, Slotnick said. "They're rushing to hire pilots and deploy them."



Some carriers are also trying to improve working conditions to retain existing staff: In April, Delta announced it would start paying flight attendants during boarding, rather than just once the plane door closes. The move, a first for a major US airline, is seen as an effort to stave off unionization efforts.

Giving passengers more information

"Even a year before the pandemic, airlines were trying to be proactive about informing passengers, even 24 or 48 hours in advance of a possible cancellation," Slotnick said.

Offering waivers

United, Delta and other carriers are offering travel waivers to passengers willing to move their flights out of busy time periods. They'll waive flight-change fees and some are even foregoing the difference in price.

For more travel tips, learn about renewing your passport online, the upcoming deadline for getting a Real ID and what to add what to add your travel checklist.