After This Date, You'll Need Real ID to Fly. Here's What to Know

In a few months, a standard driver's license will no longer be good enough to get you through airport security. Starting in May 2023, Real ID-approved identification will be required for all domestic flights.



Passed in 2007, the Real ID Act enforces more consistent and secure standards for identification used for air travel and entering federal facilities.



The US Department of Homeland Security was slated to start enforcing the law on Oct. 1, 2020 but pushed the deadline back to October 2021 after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. In April 2021, the agency delayed enforcement again to May 3, 2023.

May might feel far off, but the time can slip by quickly. And with many Department of Motor Vehicle offices still requiring customers to book appointments, you don't want to leave it to the last minute.

Here's everything you need to know about Real ID, including where to apply, what you'll need to bring with you and what happens if you don't have one after the May 3 deadline.



For more on travel regulations, find out how to renew your passport online and what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or canceled.

What is Real ID?

Essentially, Real ID is an enhanced version of your standard state driver's license or identification card, intended to help authorities crack down on terrorism and identity fraud.

As of 2022, all 50 states and the District of Columbia are complying with Real ID standards. So if you recently renewed your driver's license it's likely already compliant. If it's been a few years, however, you'll probably have to get it updated.



You can tell by looking at your license: If there is a gold, black or white star in the upper-right corner, you have a Real ID. (There are some minor variations -- California places a white star over the state's bear logo, while Maine puts it in an outline of the state.)

Department of Homeland Security

What do I need to get a Real ID card?



Whatever state agency issued your driver's license is responsible for distributing Real IDs. The paperwork required will vary but typically it includes proof of identity and status as a US resident or citizen, proof of your Social Security number and multiple proofs of your current address.



Originals or hard copies of documentation -- birth certificate, Social Security card, US passport -- are required, with photocopies and screenshots not accepted. Check your state's driver's licensing agency website for more specifics.

Ohio Department of Public Safety

After you apply, you should receive a temporary paper ID until your Real ID-compliant license arrives in the mail about three or four weeks later.

With a few exceptions, the cost of getting a Real ID-compliant license is the same as renewing your license or non-driving identification card. If you're not due for a license renewal yet, though, you'll have to pay now.

What happens once the Real ID Act is enforced?

Beginning May 3, 2023, federal agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), will only accept Real ID-approved licenses and identification cards "for purposes of accessing federal facilities," according to DHS, including airport security checkpoints.

Without one, US adults will have to show a valid passport, even to fly domestically. The TSA will also accept these other forms of ID:

Enforcement of the Real ID Act will not affect other uses of a driver's license, including verifying an individual's ability to operate a vehicle or proving they are of legal age to purchase alcohol, firearms or tobacco.