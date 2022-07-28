Tinder Is Bringing Back Desk Mode So You Can Swipe at Work

There's no reason a pesky little thing like your job should get in the way of your love life. At least, that's the spirit behind the relaunch of Desk Mode, a feature from Tinder that lets you swipe through Tinder from your desktop -- presumably at the office -- and quickly hide your activities if your boss walks by.

In an email Thursday, Tinder said it surveyed 1,000 US online daters between the ages of 18 and 30, and 30% said they'd swiped during a meeting, and 47% said they'd rather match and chat on company time. Tinder said with the rise of hybrid work and a return to the office, Desk Mode could ease the transition.

Daters can find Desk Mode by logging in through Tinder's website. A small briefcase icon in the upper right-hand corner of the screen pulls up an updated, official-looking report with a chart labeled "meeting notes," just in case you've got a higher-up looking over your shoulder.

Desk Mode has made a few appearances over the years, including most recently in 2021.