Tinder Is Bringing Back Festival Mode for Musical Matches

Tinder wants to make it easier to match with other daters heading to music festivals in the near future.

Erin Carson
Tinder is reviving a feature to help daters match with their fellow music festival attendees. 

Festival Mode, which was launched in 2019, is available through Tinder's Explore tab. Daters can pick which festivals they're planning on going to and match with others also attending.

"Festival Mode gives you a chance to get yourself back out there, meet new people and make friends before you hit the festival grounds. It's a great, low-pressure way to make real world connections again," Kyle Miller, vice president of product innovation, said in a statement Thursday.

According to Tinder, 64% of singles say they enjoy meeting new people at live music events.

The feature comes as mask mandates are starting to go by the wayside -- no state in the US currently has one -- and some glimmers of pre-pandemic life are resuming, like in-person music festivals and concerts.

Festival Mode is available for festivals in 10 countries and is a partnership with Live Nation, AEG Presents and Superstruct Entertainment. Just remember to stay hydrated.

Here the participating festivals:

US

  • Bonnaroo
  • EDC Las Vegas
  • EDC Orlando
  • Hard Summer
  • Lovers & Friends
  • Stagecoach
  • The Governors Ball

Australia

  • Falls Festival
  • Festival X
  • Splendour in the Grass

France

  • Lollapalooza Paris

Germany

  • Lollapalooza Berlin
  • Parookaville

Hungary

  • Sziget Festival 

Norway

  • Palmesus

Spain

  • Sónar

Sweden

  • Lollapalooza Stockholm

The Netherlands

  • Vunzige Deuntjes Festival 
  • Milkshake

UK 

  • All Points East
  • American Express presents BST Hyde Park