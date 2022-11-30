Spotify Wrapped Is Here, and the Memes Are Judging Our Musical Tastes

Spotify Wrapped day is almost like a holiday for some people. Users of the Spotify music service on Wednesday discovered the company's made its annual list of all the songs they've listened to over the past year, as well as sorted them into one of 16 musical personalities, displayed how their music listening evolves throughout the day and maybe even snuck in a thank you message from a favorite artist.

People shared their Spotify Wrapped roundups, and naturally, made and shared plenty of memes about the whole colorful concept.

"I think Spotify Wrapped this year should have a category for 'songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again,'" one person wrote.

I think spotify wrapped this year should have a category for 'songs you obsessively looped for a week and then never touched again' — Liesl 𐂂 (@LostLavenderer) October 30, 2022

Sometimes, the sheer amount of time spent listening to music -- or one artist in particular -- was meme-worthy.

"You spent 525,000 minutes this year listening to The Smiths, for the love of God please see a therapist," one person wrote.

Said another, "You spent 1,300,000 minutes this year listening to that one blonde lady." (Maybe THIS blond lady?)

Y’ALL MY SPOTIFY WRAPPED CAME pic.twitter.com/u246e7Q2PO — ᵐᵃᵗᵗ // metlife night 2!🌙 (@taylors_scarf) November 29, 2022

My Spotify Wrapped should open up to Taylor Swift’s face in every category, with “It’s me, hi” playing at the top of every slide. — erin got engaged at a taylor swift concert (@swiftbunnies) November 29, 2022

And everyone knows it's totally fair to judge a person purely on the content of their Spotify Wrapped.

One Twitter user wrote, "Once i post my Spotify Wrapped, everyone will finally understand how rich and complex my inner life is. For example: sometimes i listen to Bruce Springsteen."

once i post my spotify wrapped, everyone will finally understand how rich and complex my inner life is. For example: sometimes i listen to bruce springsteen — leigh (@daughter_ion) November 27, 2022

me opening my spotify wrapped knowing full well RuPaul is gonna be my top artist pic.twitter.com/Jz5zWeikZt — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) November 30, 2022

me defending my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/hjHMYPRkBo — lauren (@rorygilmorelvr) November 22, 2022

yes i love the strokes but also mitski. nobody else is like me — 🌕 (@14000lbs) November 28, 2022

proud, humbled and thankful to round off yet another year on earth with 'gangnam style' in my spotify top songs playlist — 𝖊𝖌𝖌 (@emmaggarland) November 30, 2022

Not the 0.001% of Paris Hilton listeners 💀 I need to be stopped pic.twitter.com/ix9tJHwwzB — Tom George (@tomgexrge) November 30, 2022

PLSS can u tell i got dumped on this day 🤣🤣🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/Dbj1b1NfZn — matt 🍩 (@namattsenda) November 30, 2022

the secret to the funniest possible Spotify wrapped is to listen to Spotify only once, during Halloween season pic.twitter.com/FCBgLqJP9S — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) November 30, 2022

Pretending to be shocked when I open my Spotify Wrapped and see my top artist pic.twitter.com/v4W5vAKEIt — erin got engaged at a taylor swift concert (@swiftbunnies) November 29, 2022

Spotify's names for musical moods throughout a listener's day were a little unusual. "WHAT DOES THIS EVEN MEAN?" asked one user, following up with, "These words look like Mad Libs without the story."

These words look like mad libs without the story — Becky Grassl (@bgrassl15) November 30, 2022

can someone explain what the fuck this is supposed to mean #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/5DOBo2QH39 — sarah (@sarahmac2859) November 30, 2022

Listeners to other music services felt a wee bit left out.

Spotify Wrapped day as one of the 16 YouTube Music users x pic.twitter.com/k5VGZ7hryT — Ben 🪩 (@eckyythump) November 30, 2022

That's a wrap, folks.