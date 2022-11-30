Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to Watch Your 'Listening Personality' and 'Audio Day'

Spotify released on Wednesday its 2022 Wrapped recaps, the annual digital experience that digs through the data of your musical tastes for the year.

This year's Wrapped includes new features like your Myers-Briggs-style "listening" personality type and a tracker of how your musical mood changes over the course of a day. As usual, Wrapped also sums up your own top artists, genres, songs and podcasts, plus total minutes listened on Spotify.

Wrapped is one of the streaming service's most popular features, as well as the hook for a major marketing campaign. Spotify itself is the world's biggest streaming music service by number of users, making its annual data recap one way to take the pulse of the world's listening habits.

This year's Wrapped recaps include:

Your Listening Personality: Users get sorted into 16 music personalities -- like the Deep Diver, the Replayer, the Adventurer or the Fanclubber -- that describe your approach to listening.

Audio Day: A progressive look at how your music habits evolve throughout the day, with Spotify defining your vibe for morning, daytime and night. My morning mood, apparently, is partly "somber friendly," whatever that means.

Your Artist Messages: Expanding on feature last year, Spotify is dropping video cameos from top artists into recaps. Last year, Spotify had more than 100 artists record a thank-you message to fans. This year, more than 40,000 participated. If your own top artists include someone who recorded a cameo, you should see one or more pop up in your Wrapped feed.

Spotify also launched Wrapped "creator" experiences for artists and podcasters on the service, which are individualized microsites delving into how their fans listened over the year.

All the ways to share your Wrapped on social networks are back, plus new social cards to share on WhatsApp and Line this year. Snapchat also has a personalized lens that reflects your assigned Listening Personality.

How to watch your Wrapped recap

Wrapped experiences are available only in Spotify's mobile app for Android devices and Apple iPhones or iPads. Just make sure you have the latest version of the Spotify app downloaded, which is version 8.7.78.

The app will have multiple entry points to your Wrapped experience, including banners on the Home, Search and Library tabs, as well as a full "Your 2022 in Review" shelf on Home. You can also search the app for "2022 Wrapped."

If you're already on your Apple or Android device, you can simply visit this web page, which should automatically open your Wrapped experience in the app.

If you still can't find your Wrapped, it's possible you haven't used Spotify enough to generate sufficient data to create a personalized recap. For users to be eligible for Wrapped, they must stream at least 30 tracks for more than 30 seconds, as well as stream at least five artists, sometime between Jan. 1 and early November.

2022's top Spotify rankings

Global most streamed artists

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

US most streamed artists

Drake Taylor Swift Bad Bunny Kanye West The Weeknd

Global most streamed songs

As It Was by Harry Styles Heat Waves by Glass Animals STAY (with Justin Bieber) by The Kid LAROI Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

US most streamed songs

As It Was by Harry Styles Heat Waves by Glass Animals Bad Habit by Steve Lacy Me Porto Bonito by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone First Class by Jack Harlow

Global most streamed albums

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny Harry's House, Harry Styles SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo =, Ed Sheeran Planet Her, Doja Cat

US most streamed albums

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny Harry's House, Harry Styles Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen Midnights, Taylor Swift SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo

Global most popular podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain Caso 63 (All Languages) Crime Junkie

US most popular podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie The Daily Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Global most viral artists

Viral artists are those whose music is most frequently shared to social platforms from Spotify.

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

Global most shared lyrics