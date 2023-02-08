Watch 2023 Super Bowl Ads Before the Big Game: Best Commercials So Far

The Super Bowl: It's bigger than just football. The big game's a showcase for companies to roll out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to try to sell those products and services in short ads that are more like mini-movies. So far, beer company commercials are leading the charge before Sunday's game, but food brands, car companies and online services are weighing in, too.

Celebrities abound, special effects dazzle. Some ads tug at hearts, while others unleash the jokes like seltzer in a clown's face. Some of the ads are instant hits. (Alexa turning mind-reader in Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's home was pretty funny last year.) And others leave viewers as confused as Homer Simpson's operatic, snow-globe smashing Mister Plow commercial left him and his whole family. (Lisa: "Dad, is that your commercial?" Homer: "I don't know!")

Companies are already releasing teasers and even full versions of their ads ahead of Sunday's game, which will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. As the big day approaches, we'll keep updating this story with as many of the Super Bowl commercials as we can find online, posting the newest releases at the top. (Here's last year's lineup.)

Doritos: Jack Harlow

Rapper Jack Harlow takes inspiration from the shape of Doritos to spark a global triangle fad. Keep an eye out for the other musical celebs who drop in.

Pepsi Zero Sugar: Steve Martin and Ben Stiller

Not content with just one ad, Pepsi is rolling out two separate entries it's calling "Great acting or great taste?" One features actor and comedian Steve Martin and the other features actor and comedian Ben Stiller (look for the Zoolander cameo). Check out the extended versions of both:

Turbo Tax

A spirited dancer in front of a fountain is part of Turbo Tax's campaign urging people to do things they want to do, like dancing, and leave their taxes to professionals.

Google: Fixed on Pixel

Amy Schumer, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Doja Cat fix their photos using the image-altering features of their Google Pixel 7 phones. Goodbye exes, poor fashion choices and blurry shots.

Mr. Peanut: The roast

Planters' Mr. Peanut gets a different kind of roast as comedians come together to roast the animated peanut-shaped mascot with the top hat and monocle. It's more than a short ad. Planters will unleash the full-length roast online on game day.

Skechers: Snoop Dogg

Rap star Snoop Dogg shows off his Skechers kicks as he travels, delivers newspapers, gives an actual canine a haircut and coaches football. A series of guest stars come along for the ride.

Dexcom: Feels like magic

Pop star Nick Jonas talks up the magic-like properties of the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system.

Paramount Plus: Stallone faces off

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King, a crime drama now showing on Paramount Plus, so it makes sense he also stars in the streaming service's Super Bowl ad. Paramount stars Dora the Explorer, Star Trek's Captain Pike, Lower Decks' Beckett Mariner, 911's Lieutenant Dangle, and Stallone's own three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, also appear.

GM x Netflix: Why not an EV?

General Motors and Netflix have teamed up to promote electric vehicles, part of a partnership that will see more EVs featured in Netflix productions. Will Ferrell stars alongside a selection of Netflix stars from shows including Bridgerton, Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Uber One: Diddy makes a hit song

Sean "Diddy" Combs gets to work creating a hit song for Uber One. He takes a tour through previous hits by singers like Donna Lewis and Ylvis in his quest for a catchy Uber-themed tune.

DraftKings: Free bet

Comedian Kevin Hart works his way through a star-studded party to advertise DraftKing's free-bet promotion for the Super Bowl.

Pop Corners: Breaking Bad reunion

PopCorners, a popped-corn snack from Frito-Lay, features Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their famed Walter White and Jesse Pinkman characters from the AMC hit show Breaking Bad, which has been off the air for 10 years now.

Downy Unstopables: Mystery celeb revealed

Downy released a number of teaser spots about a mystery celeb who covered his face with a hoodie, saying he'd keep sniffing it until Super Bowl Sunday, testing the claim that Downy Unstopables keeps clothing fresh that long. In the final ad, he proclaims it true and takes a wild ride through a neighborhood.

Hellmann's: Who's in the fridge?

Food puns are on the menu for Hellmann's mayonnaise. The brand trapped food-named actors Jon Hamm and Brie Larson in a giant refrigerator. Then comedian Pete Davidson shows up.

Rakuten: Clueless reunion

First, we got a short teaser of Alicia Silverstone returning to her iconic role as Cher in Clueless. Now, e-commerce company Rakuten has unveiled an extended cut of the fashion-focused ad, which pairs Silverstone with Clueless co-star Elisa Donovan. A shortened 30-second version will air during the game.

Booking.com: Somewhere, anywhere

Melissa McCarthy sings her heart out in an ad styled like a throwback musical full of bright costumes and big dance numbers. She's just desperate for a vacation booked through Booking.com.

Workday: Rock star

Workday brings some rock-and-roll glamour to enterprise software by enlisting real rockers Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Paul Stanley to chide "corporate types" for calling each other rock stars.

Michelob Ultra: New Members Day

Beer brand Michelob Ultra is going all in on a golf theme for football's biggest day. The celebrity-studded, Caddyshack-inspired ad pits tennis superstar Serena Williams against Succession actor Brian Cox in a match for the ages. There's also an extended-cut version.

Michelob Ultra: Full Swing Gossip

Sports celebrities abound in an ad that combines beer with a promo for Netflix golf docuseries Full Swing. The ad features a QR code that unlocks early viewing of the first episode of the series for a limited time.

Bud Light: Miles Teller dancing

No one likes being stuck on hold, so actor Miles Teller, wife Keleigh, and their dog, Bugsy, decide to dance away the wait.

Oikos yogurt: Deion Sanders and family

Retired NFL star Deion Sanders and family engage in an epic strength competition at a family picnic in an ad for Oikos yogurt. Stay out of Grandpa's way, or else.

Budweiser: Six degrees of Bud

Bud passes a six pack of bottles around in an ad that plays off the six-degrees-of-separation idea. Actor Kevin Bacon (of six degrees of Kevin Bacon fame) narrates. The commercial revamps a classic Budweiser slogan: "This Bud's for you."

Busch Light: The Busch Guide

Outdoorsy Busch Light spokesperson "Busch Guy" has an amusingly confusing encounter with singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan in an ad that hinges on the definition of the word "shelter." In the arms of the angel...

Sam Adams: A brighter Boston

Boston-based Sam Adams beer commercials often star "your cousin from Boston." In this Super Bowl ad, Sam Adams' "remastered" Boston Lager inspires the cousin to dream of a "brighter Boston," in which Red Sox and Yankee fans hug it out.

Miller Lite and Coors Light: High-stakes beer ad

One of the more complicated Super Bowl ads for 2023 comes from beer biggie Molson Coors in partnership with online betting site DraftKings. Eligible viewers can predict how the big game ad for Miller Lite and Coors Light will play out, and potentially win a share of $500,000.

Avocados from Mexico: Anna Faris

Scary Movie star Anna Faris features in a teaser for Avocados from Mexico, an organization representing avocado growers. The movie-style trailer reminds us avocados are a fruit and teases the theme for the big ad: "The world is about to get better."

Crown Royal: Dave Grohl learns something new

Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl reads off a series of objects in a teaser for Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal. What do all those objects have in common? Crown Royal's big game ad will tell all.

Heineken 0.0: Ant-Man and The Wasp

Heineken will take the buzz out of Super Bowl beer commercials by advertising its nonalcoholic Heineken 0.0 in partnership with Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The beer brand kicked off the campaign with a brief teaser starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Pringles: Made you look

At first, Pringles teased the hidden celebrity in its ad, but then revealed it's singer Meghan Trainor. The ad focuses on people getting Pringles cans stuck on their hands. Made you look!

FanDuel: Kick of Destiny

Sports-betting site FanDuel will bring an element of suspense with a live commercial starring four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, a tight end during his career, will attempt to kick a field goal. If he makes it, FanDuel big-game bettors will win a share of $10 million in free bets.

Stay tuned for more Super Bowl ads.