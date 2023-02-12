Chiefs' Travis Kelce Scores With 'Stanky Leg' Super Bowl Dance

During Sunday's Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce not only scored a touchdown, he celebrated in a distinctive way. Kelce perfectly executed the "stanky leg" dance, much to viewers' delight.

First, Kelce caught an 18-yard touchdown reception from KC QB Patrick Mahomes, tying the game against the Philadelphia Eagles 7-7 in the first quarter. Then, he demonstrated the stanky leg dance. Stanky Legg was the 2008 debut single for the hip hop trio GS Boyz, and the corresponding dance involves the dancer extending their leg and circling it, then switching legs. Don't Google the meaning behind the name if your mom is in the room.

Naturally, Chiefs' fans loved it. Wrote one, "Imagine game-planning to slow 87 down for two weeks and letting him do this to you on the first drive."

Imagine game-planning to slow 87 down for two weeks and letting him do this to you on the first drive.



https://t.co/HyOjtmKqQY — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 13, 2023

Even the NFL's official Twitter account tweeted about it.

And Planters' mascot, Mr. Peanut, jumped in, asking, "Can someone teach me the #stankyleg??"

Folks, the stanky leg is back.