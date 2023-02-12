Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch All the Big Ads From the Big Game

Super Bowl Sunday came and conquered, and it was about much more than just football. The big game's always a showcase for companies to roll out their newest, wildest innovations, and for ad agencies to sell those products and services in ads that are more like mini-movies featuring celebrity cameos and dazzling special effects. Beer company commercials led the charge before Sunday's game, which pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. But food brands, car companies and online services came in strong for the show too. Wanna relive the ads? Keep reading.

Amazon: Saving Sawyer

When in doubt, use a dog in your Super Bowl ad. Amazon tells a story of a bored, destructive dog and the family that figures out a cute way to make the pup's life better using Amazon.

Bush's Beans: Go bigger

NFL legend Peyton Manning shares the limelight with a talking dog as he promotes different ways of using beans.

NFL: Run with it

Yes, even the NFL advertises during the NFL's biggest game. This one is an action-packed tribute to the women of football starring elusive Mexican flag-footballer Diana Flores.

M&Ms: Chocolate Clam Bites

M&Ms kicked off some controversy in late January with a fake announcement that the spokescandies mascots were being replaced with actress Maya Rudolph. That's not happening, but Rudolph plays it for all it's worth in the Super Bowl ad where she claims to be replacing the chocolate candies with ... chocolate-dipped clam bites.

Miller Lite/Coors Light: High Stakes Beer Ad

Prior to the game, Miller Lite and Coors Light had asked beer fans to guess how its big game commercial would play out, all for a chance to win a share of monetary prize. But then Blue Moon showed up.

Jeep: Electric Boogie

Do you like animals and electric vehicles? Jeep's got you covered.

Dunkin': Drive-thru with Ben Affleck

Actor Ben Affleck tries his hand at working a Dunkin' drive-through, shocking customers who recognize him, including his wife Jennifer Lopez.

Remy Martin: Inch by inch

Cognac brand Remy Martin goes the inspirational route with a rousing speech from Serena Williams on the importance of teams.

Xfinity: The next giant leap

Xfinity celebrates the launch of its 10G network by equating it to the moon landing. Comedian Will Forte dons a spacesuit to star in the ad.

Crown Royal: Thank you, Canada

Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal is taking its moment in the big game limelight to pump up its country of origin with a little help from Foo Fighter Dave Grohl (who was born in Ohio). If you like this one, check out Canadian guitarist Donna Grantis shredding O Canada on behalf of Crown Royal.

E-Trade: Baby goes to a wedding

Remember the E-Trade baby? in the company's Super Bowl ad, he's back and attending a wedding (of... two other babies?).

The Farmer's Dog: Forever

Get ready to say, "Awwww." Pet food company The Farmer's Dog goes for the heartstrings by showing a dog as a companion through one person's major life events.

DoorDash: We get groceries

Celebrity chef Matty Matheson joins Raekwon The Chef of rap group Wu-Tang Clan and animated Nickelodeon character Tiny Chef shop for the best and freshest groceries.

Squarespace: Adam Driver multiplies

While pondering how Squarespace can be a website that makes other websites, actor Adam Driver turns into many versions of himself.

Kia: Binky dad

A devoted baby dad goes on a quest to retrieve his child's beloved pacifier, becoming a viral hero along the way, in this ad for the Kia Telluride X-Pro.

T-Mobile: New neighbor

Triple-threat entertainer John Travolta joins Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a Grease-inspired musical number celebrating T-Mobile's 5G home internet service.

Avocados from Mexico: Make it better

Scary Movie star Anna Faris stars as Eve in an ad for Avocados from Mexico, an organization representing avocado growers. It imagines a better world where avocados have replaced apples. This is the extended "director's cut." A shorter version will air during the game.

Peacock: Poker Face

Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne offers up some snarky commentary on Super Bowl ads in a promo for the new Rian Johnson series on Peacock. What's the deal with that kid in the Google Pixel commercial? She knows the truth.

Doritos: Jack Harlow

Rapper Jack Harlow takes inspiration from the shape of Doritos to spark a global triangle fad. Keep an eye out for the other musical celebs who drop in.

Pepsi Zero Sugar: Steve Martin and Ben Stiller

Not content with just one ad, Pepsi is rolling out two separate entries it's calling "Great acting or great taste?" One features actor and comedian Steve Martin and the other features actor and comedian Ben Stiller (look for the Zoolander cameo). Check out the extended versions of both.

Turbo Tax

A spirited dancer in front of a fountain is part of Turbo Tax's campaign urging people to do things they want to do, like dancing, and leave their taxes to professionals.

Google: Fixed on Pixel

Amy Schumer, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Doja Cat fix their photos using the image-altering features of their Google Pixel 7 phones. Goodbye exes, poor fashion choices and blurry shots.

Mr. Peanut: The roast

Planters' Mr. Peanut gets a different kind of roast as comedians come together to tease the animated peanut-shaped mascot with the top hat and monocle. It's more than a short ad. Planters will unleash the full-length roast online on game day.

Skechers: Snoop Dogg

Rap star Snoop Dogg shows off his Skechers kicks as he travels, delivers newspapers, gives an actual canine a haircut and coaches football. A series of guest stars come along for the ride.

Dexcom: Feels like magic

Pop star Nick Jonas talks up the magic-like properties of the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring system.

Paramount Plus: Stallone faces off

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King, a crime drama now showing on Paramount Plus, so it makes sense he also stars in the streaming service's Super Bowl ad. Paramount stars Dora the Explorer, Star Trek's Captain Pike, Lower Decks' Beckett Mariner, 911's Lieutenant Dangle, and Stallone's own three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, also appear.

GM x Netflix: Why not an EV?

General Motors and Netflix have teamed up to promote electric vehicles, part of a partnership that will see more EVs featured in Netflix productions. Will Ferrell stars alongside a selection of Netflix stars from shows including Bridgerton, Stranger Things and Squid Game.

Uber One: Diddy makes a hit song

Sean "Diddy" Combs gets to work creating a hit song for Uber One. He takes a tour through previous hits by singers like Donna Lewis and Ylvis in his quest for a catchy Uber-themed tune.

DraftKings: Free bet

Comedian Kevin Hart works his way through a star-studded party to advertise DraftKing's free-bet promotion for the Super Bowl.

Pop Corners: Breaking Bad reunion

PopCorners, a popped-corn snack from Frito-Lay, features Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprising their famed Walter White and Jesse Pinkman characters from the AMC hit show Breaking Bad, which has been off the air for 10 years now.

Downy Unstopables: Mystery celeb revealed

Downy released a number of teaser spots about a mystery celeb who covered his face with a hoodie, saying he'd keep sniffing it until Super Bowl Sunday, testing the claim that Downy Unstopables keeps clothing fresh that long. In the final ad, he proclaims it true and takes a wild ride through a neighborhood.

Hellmann's: Who's in the fridge?

Food puns are on the menu for Hellmann's mayonnaise. The brand trapped food-named actors Jon Hamm and Brie Larson in a giant refrigerator. Then comedian Pete Davidson shows up.

Rakuten: Clueless reunion

First, we got a short teaser of Alicia Silverstone returning to her iconic role as Cher in Clueless. Now, e-commerce company Rakuten has unveiled an extended cut of the fashion-focused ad, which pairs Silverstone with Clueless co-star Elisa Donovan. A shortened 30-second version will air during the game.

Booking.com: Somewhere, anywhere

Melissa McCarthy sings her heart out in an ad styled like a throwback musical full of bright costumes and big dance numbers. She's just desperate for a vacation booked through Booking.com.

Workday: Rock star

Workday brings some rock-and-roll glamour to enterprise software by enlisting real rockers Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Paul Stanley to chide "corporate types" for calling each other rock stars.

Michelob Ultra: New Members Day

Beer brand Michelob Ultra is going all in on a golf theme for football's biggest day. The celebrity-studded, Caddyshack-inspired ad pits tennis superstar Serena Williams against Succession actor Brian Cox in a match for the ages. There's also an extended-cut version.

Michelob Ultra: Full Swing Gossip

Sports celebrities abound in an ad that combines beer with a promo for Netflix golf docuseries Full Swing. The ad features a QR code that unlocks early viewing of the first episode of the series for a limited time.

Bud Light: Miles Teller dancing

No one likes being stuck on hold, so actor Miles Teller, wife Keleigh, and their dog, Bugsy, decide to dance away the wait.

Oikos yogurt: Deion Sanders and family

Retired NFL star Deion Sanders and family engage in an epic strength competition at a family picnic in an ad for Oikos yogurt. Stay out of Grandpa's way, or else.

Budweiser: Six degrees of Bud

Bud passes a six pack of bottles around in an ad that plays off the six-degrees-of-separation idea. Actor Kevin Bacon (of six degrees of Kevin Bacon fame) narrates. The commercial revamps a classic Budweiser slogan: "This Bud's for you."

Busch Light: The Busch Guide

Outdoorsy Busch Light spokesperson "Busch Guy" has an amusingly confusing encounter with singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan in an ad that hinges on the definition of the word "shelter." In the arms of the angel...

Sam Adams: A brighter Boston

Boston-based Sam Adams beer commercials often star "your cousin from Boston." In this Super Bowl ad, Sam Adams' "remastered" Boston Lager inspires the cousin to dream of a "brighter Boston," in which Red Sox and Yankee fans hug it out.

Miller Lite and Coors Light: High-stakes beer ad

One of the more complicated Super Bowl ads for 2023 comes from beer biggie Molson Coors in partnership with online betting site DraftKings. Eligible viewers can predict how the big game ad for Miller Lite and Coors Light will play out, and potentially win a share of $500,000.

Heineken 0.0: Ant-Man and The Wasp



Heineken will take the buzz out of Super Bowl beer commercials by advertising its nonalcoholic Heineken 0.0 in partnership with Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The beer brand kicked off the campaign with a brief teaser starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Pringles: Made you look

At first, Pringles teased the hidden celebrity in its ad, but then revealed it's singer Meghan Trainor. The ad focuses on people getting Pringles cans stuck on their hands. Made you look!

FanDuel: Kick of Destiny

Sports-betting site FanDuel will bring an element of suspense with a live commercial starring four-time Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski. Gronk, a tight end during his career, will attempt to kick a field goal. If he makes it, FanDuel big-game bettors will win a share of $10 million in free bets.

Stay tuned for more Super Bowl ads.