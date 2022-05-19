PGA Championship 2022: How to Watch Tiger Woods Today

Fresh off his surprising start at the Masters in April, Tiger Woods will be among those competing this week for the Wanamaker Trophy at the PGA Championship. Golf's second major starts Thursday at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Woods is part of a star-studded group for the first two rounds with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. They are scheduled to tee off on Thursday at 9:11 a.m. ET (6:11 a.m. PT). Another group worth watching the first two days features Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler -- the past three major championship winners. They'll tee off at 2:36 p.m. ET (11:36 a.m. PT) on Thursday.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Here's what you need to know to watch the golf this week.

What: 2022 PGA Championship

2022 PGA Championship When: May 19-22

May 19-22 Where: Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, South Carolina

Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, South Carolina TV channels: CBS and ESPN

Live TV coverage

The first two rounds will be shown on ESPN. ESPN will also have early coverage over the weekend before giving way to CBS for afternoon coverage of the final two rounds. ESPN Plus will also have live coverage each day of the tournament.

Here's the broadcast schedule (all times ET):

Round 1: Thursday, May 19

ESPN Plus: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ESPN: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Round 2: Friday, May 20

ESPN Plus: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ESPN: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Round 3: Saturday, May 21

ESPN Plus: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

ESPN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CBS: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Round 4: Sunday, May 22

ESPN Plus: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

ESPN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CBS: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Live TV streaming options



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with a live TV streaming service. Four of the five major ones (all but Sling TV) offer CBS, and all five include ESPN. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

You can also watch portions of the tournament on Paramount Plus and ESPN Plus. Paramount Plus will have a simulcast of CBS's TV coverage over the weekend, while ESPN Plus will simulcast ESPN's TV coverage each day of the tournament as well as additional coverage including featured holes and groups.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final round on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $65 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Steam's basic $70-a-month package includes CBS and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Neither the Orange nor the Blue plan includes CBS. Read our Sling TV review.

You can watch the last two rounds of the PGA Championship on CBS's online streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $6 a month with ads or $10 a month without ads.

ESPN's stand-alone streaming service costs $6 a month or $60 a year and will show ESPN's coverage for the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday and early coverage at the start of the last two rounds on Saturday and Sunday. In addition, it will have six hours of coverage of the first two rounds before ESPN's broadcast begins each day as well as two hours each morning on Saturday and Sunday before ESPN's broadcast begins. It will also show featured groups each day.

All of the live TV streaming services above except ESPN Plus offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Weekend option: Free over-the-air TV

