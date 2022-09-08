Queen Elizabeth: What Happens When England's Longest-Reigning Monarch Dies?

What's happening Queen Elizabeth, 96, is under medical supervision at her home in Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Why it matters Elizabeth is the longest reigning monarch in English history. Her death will mark the end of an era for the UK and has been planned for in great detail.

Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at her home in Scotland's Balmoral Castle, Buckingham Palace has reported, raising concerns about the 96-year-old monarch's continued health.

Her children are either at or en route to the castle, according to the BBC.

News of her condition comes just a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting with her senior advisors on the Privy Council on Wednesday.



"My thoughts -- and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom -- are with her majesty the Queen and her family at this time," newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a statement.



The Queen appointed Truss as prime minister Tuesday at Balmoral, instead of traveling to London for the event, as is customary, further fueling speculation about the well-being of the longest-reigning British monarch. Whether Elizabeth's condition worsens or she improves, arrangements for her eventual death have been meticulously planned for years.

What will happen when Queen Elizabeth dies? What protocol will be followed both before and after the public is notified? Is there a plan in place for her successor? Read on to find out.

What happens when Queen Elizabeth dies?

The last royal funerals were in 2002, with the passing of the Queen Mother, and in 2021, with the death of Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip. But as the reigning monarch -- the longest-lived in English history -- Elizabeth will be ushered off the mortal plane with a level of pomp and precision not seen in living memory.

Huw Thomas, the queen's personal physician, will likely be on hand to tend to her final hours and pronounce her death.

Information about Elizabeth's death is intended to be disseminated slowly.

Edward Young, the queen's private secretary, will contact the office of Prime Minister Liz Truss, who will be told "London Bridge is down" on a secure line. Then the Privy Council will be informed and flags on government buildings will be lowered to half-mast.

"There is going to be a huge sort of scramble to make sure from No. 10 Downing Street to every other building they get the flags at half-mast," British historian Andrew Roberts told NBC's Today in April.

Prime ministers, presidents, ambassadors, governors and other officials in dozens of Commonwealth countries, over which Queen Elizabeth has served as a literal and symbolic figurehead, will be notified next.



Eventually, a footman will pin a black-edged notice on the Buckingham Palace gates announcing Queen Elizabeth's death, while a press announcement is simultaneously issued to global news agencies.

There has long been a radio alert transmission system in place to announce a royal's passing but, in the 21st century, the news will also be shared on the Buckingham Palace website and the Royal Family's twitter account.

Bells from St. Paul's Cathedral to Westminster Abbey and beyond will toll to mark her demise, and both houses of Parliament will convene in a special session.



The Sovereign's Throne in the House of Lords will be replaced with a chair and a cushion bearing the golden outline of a crown, according to the Guardian.

The nine days following the queen's death, known internally as "D-day," will be filled with proclamations, rituals, public mourning and, of course, her funeral, expected to be held 10 days after her passing.

When will Prince Charles become king?

Prince Charles becomes king immediately after his mother's passing. There will be formal pronouncements and a coronation and other ceremonies, likely within a year of Elizabeth's death, but none are requisites for his taking the throne.

Since their marriage in 2005, Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has been known as princess consort, a title with no historical or legal precedent. Should Charles becomes king, Camilla will automatically become queen consort under English common law.

Charles would be expected to introduce her as Queen Camilla at his Accession Council, The Guardian reports, held on "D+1," the day after his mother's passing,



The council will officially proclaim him king of England on the same day.

Queen Elizabeth declared her support for these succession plans in February, during her Platinum Jubilee.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," she said. "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service."

When would Queen Elizabeth's funeral be held?

At first, the queen's body will lie in the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, about a mile from Balmoral, according to The Guardian, where the Royal Company of Archers will hold vigil.



Her coffin will then be taken to St. Giles' Cathedral for private services and, after approximately five days, be put aboard the royal train destined for Buckingham Palace.

A typical train ride from Waverly to London takes about five hours, but crowds will likely form all along the way, slowing their progress as workers clear flowers and other items from the tracks.



While the particulars of Queen Elizabeth's funeral have not been made public, it is expected to be held in Westminster Abbey approximately 10 days after her death.

Until then, she would likely lie in state in Westminster Hall, where the public could pay their respects.

The day of her funeral will be a day of national mourning in the UK, Politico reported, with many offices closed and two minutes of silence observed at noon.

After the service, Elizabeth will most likely be buried in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, whose coffin will be relocated from the royal vault.



A small committal service would be held at the chapel before the burial.