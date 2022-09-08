Worldwide tributes to Queen Elizabeth II are pouring in from the famous, as well as regular citizens from Britain and far beyond, following the news of the long-reigning monarch's death on Thursday at age 96.

The queen ascended to the British throne in 1952 and is the only monarch many people can remember.

One tweet shared images of the queen taken every decade since her reign began.

70 years, 15 Prime Ministers, one Queen, R.I.P #godsavethequeen 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fYU3Cg8ztU — WEST BROM FAN TV (@ALBIONFANTV) September 8, 2022

Politicians the world over spoke up to remember the monarch.

"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

Irish President Michael D. Higgins, leader of a country with a complex history with Great Britain, issued a statement calling the queen "a remarkable friend of Ireland." He also said, "Her reign of 70 years encompassed periods of enormous change, during which she represented a remarkable source of reassurance to the British people. This was a reassurance based on a realism of the significance of present events, rather than any narrow conception of history."

US President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, called the queen "more than a monarch. She defined an era."

Our statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/0n7pmVVg2w — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2022

Former US President Jimmy Carter, who at nearly 98 is about two years older than the queen, issued a statement: "Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader."

JUST IN: Former Pres. Jimmy Carter on Queen Elizabeth II: "Her dignity, graciousness, and sense of duty have been an inspiration, and we join the millions around the world in mourning a remarkable leader." https://t.co/yN33af4FVb pic.twitter.com/0Nlo81qxnq — ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2022

Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush also remembered the queen.

"Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow," a statement from Bush read. "Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign."

My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the queen's passing an "irreparable loss."

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Closer to home, new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss addressed the loss.

"With the king's family we mourn the loss of his mother and come together," Truss said in a statement quoted by the BBC. "We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to us for so long."

Boris Johnson, the controversial British prime minister before Truss, also issued a statement, saying in part, "This is our country's saddest day."

Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kDN6cW8Njp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 8, 2022

Former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu also tweeted his condolences. "She was a legendary sovereign, a beacon of integrity and a steward of a second Elizabethan age which will be remembered down the centuries," he wrote. "May her memory be blessed."

She was a legendary sovereign, a beacon of integrity and a steward of a second Elizabethan age which will be remembered down the centuries. May her memory be blessed. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 8, 2022

Celebrities including Star Trek's George Takei honored the queen as well. "In her time, the queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed," Takei wrote. "There shall be none other like her."

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at age 96. My thoughts are with the royal family and with the people of the United Kingdom and truly around the world who mourn her passing. In her time, the Queen saw a country and indeed a world transformed. There shall be none other like her. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2022

And singer Ozzy Osbourne, born in England just a month after the newly ascended King Charles III, also weighed in.

"I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest queen," Osbourne wrote. "With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Soccer star Pele was one of many who reminisced about sharing personal experiences with the queen.

"I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã," he wrote. "Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever."

I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracanã.



Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever. pic.twitter.com/13xyilesGT — Pelé (@Pele) September 8, 2022

My sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain on the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II, a consistent and calming presence for generations. She served with dignity and grace. RIP. pic.twitter.com/XBBky1wx0A — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) September 8, 2022

The queen's death has set into motion a long-set plan of 10 days of mourning. Her funeral is due to take place in nine days' time at Westminster Abbey in London.