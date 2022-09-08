Queen Elizabeth: What Happens Now That England's Longest-Reigning Monarch Has Died

What's happening Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has died in her home at Balmoral Castle, Scotland. Why it matters Elizabeth was the longest reigning monarch in Britain's history. Her death marks the end of an era for the UK and has been planned for in great detail. What's next It's expected her funeral will be held in approximately 10 days at Westminister Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II died at her home in Scotland's Balmoral Castle on Thursday, Buckingham Palace has reported.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," read a tweet from the royal family. The message added that Charles and Camilla, now the king and queen consort, "will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

News of Elizabeth's death, at the age of 96, comes just a day after she canceled a virtual meeting with her senior advisers on the Privy Council.



On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as prime minister at Balmoral, instead of traveling to London for the event, as is customary, which had fueled speculation about the well-being of the longest-reigning British monarch.

While her death has stunned her subjects -- and the world -- arrangements have been meticulously planned for years.

What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died?

The last royal funerals were in 2002, with the passing of the Queen Mother, and in 2021, with the death of Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip. But as the longest-reigning in British history, Elizabeth will be ushered off the mortal plane with a level of pomp and precision not seen in living memory.

Huw Thomas, the queen's personal physician, was likely on hand to tend to her final hours and pronounce her death.

Information about Elizabeth's death was intentionally disseminated slowly. Edward Young, the queen's private secretary, contacted the office of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Then the Privy Council was informed and flags on government buildings were lowered to half-staff.

Prime ministers, presidents, ambassadors, governors and other officials in dozens of commonwealth countries, over which the queen has served as a figurehead, were notified.



As is custom. footmen pinned a black-edged notice on the Buckingham Palace gates announcing the queen's death, while a press announcement was simultaneously issued to global news agencies.

There has long been a radio alert transmission system in place to announce a royal's death but, in the 21st century, the news was also shared on the Buckingham Palace website and the Royal Family's Twitter account.

Bells from St. Paul's Cathedral to Westminster Abbey and beyond will toll to mark her death, and both houses of Parliament will likely convene. The two thrones in the House of Lords are being replaced with a chair and a cushion bearing the golden outline of a crown, according to The Guardian.

The nine days following the queen's death, known internally as "D-day," will be filled with proclamations, rituals, public mourning and, of course, her funeral, expected to be held 10 days after her passing.

When will Prince Charles become king?

Prince Charles became king immediately after his mother's death, taking the title King Charles III. There will be formal pronouncements and a coronation, likely within a year of Elizabeth's death, but none are requisites for his taking the throne.

Since their marriage in 2005, Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has been known as princess consort, a title with no historical or legal precedent. Camilla is now queen consort under English common law.

Charles is expected to introduce as Queen Camilla at his Accession Council, The Guardian reports, held on Friday or "D+1." The council will officially proclaim him king of England on the same day.

Elizabeth declared her support for these succession plans in February, during her Platinum Jubilee.

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," she said. "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as queen consort as she continues her own loyal service."

When will the queen's funeral be held?

At first, the queen's body will lie in the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, about a mile from Balmoral, according to The Guardian, where the Royal Company of Archers will hold vigil.



Her coffin will then be taken to St. Giles' Cathedral for private services and, after approximately five days, be put aboard the royal train destined for Buckingham Palace.

A typical train ride from Waverly to London takes about five hours, but crowds will likely form all along the way, slowing their progress as workers clear flowers and other items from the tracks.



While the particulars of the queen's funeral have not been made public, it is expected to be held in Westminster Abbey approximately 10 days after her death.

Until then, she would likely lie in state in Westminster Hall, where the public could pay their respects.

The day of her funeral will be a day of national mourning in the UK, Politico reported, with many offices closed and two minutes of silence observed at noon.

After the service, Elizabeth will most likely be buried in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, whose coffin will be relocated from the royal vault.



A small committal service would be held at the chapel before the burial.