Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon's Early Black Friday Black Friday Ads Satellite 911 Calls on iPhones PlayStation VR 2 Preorder Best Free VPNs COVID Boosters Best Phones in 2022
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Culture

Old Rivals Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Promote 'Holy Ears' Pot Edibles

You've got to watch the two joke like grandpas in holiday sweaters, arguing about what Holyfield's ear tastes like.

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper headshot
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
2 min read
mike-bites-social.png
The Mike Bites marijuana candies are shaped like little ears with bites out of them, in tribute to Mike Tyson taking a chomp out of Evander Holyfield's ear back in a 1997 boxing match.
Twitter

Mike Tyson infamously bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight. But now the two former opponents have joined to sell marijuana gummi candies shaped like ears with bites out of them. The candies are called Mike Bites, and they're part of what Tyson's marijuana product company, Tyson 2.0, has dubbed the "Holy Ears" collection.

On Monday, the company released a holiday-themed video featuring the two men (wearing holiday sweaters, nonetheless) promoting the marijuana candy. The edibles aren't new -- I wrote about them in March -- but they're now available at many more stores and in many more states. 

Back in March, Holyfield wasn't talking about the candies and it was unclear how he was involved. Now, he seems all in.

In the video, Holyfield gifts Tyson an iron, saying, "I'm glad we ironed things out."

Then, Tyson hands Holyfield a gift, which turns out to be a package of the gummi candies, in cherry pie punch flavor. The two then argue about whether Holyfield's ear really tastes like that, with Tyson saying, "I ate your ear, I should know!"

Tyson 2.0 products are available at a variety of marijuana retailers, with a location guide on the company site.

More on Mike Tyson

After Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in the 1997 fight, the match was resumed, and shortly after, Tyson bit Holyfield's other ear. Tyson was disqualified, his boxing license was revoked and he was fined more than $3 million.

"Cannabis has always played an important role in my life," Tyson says on the company website. "Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief."