Old Rivals Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Promote 'Holy Ears' Pot Edibles

Mike Tyson infamously bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight. But now the two former opponents have joined to sell marijuana gummi candies shaped like ears with bites out of them. The candies are called Mike Bites, and they're part of what Tyson's marijuana product company, Tyson 2.0, has dubbed the "Holy Ears" collection.

On Monday, the company released a holiday-themed video featuring the two men (wearing holiday sweaters, nonetheless) promoting the marijuana candy. The edibles aren't new -- I wrote about them in March -- but they're now available at many more stores and in many more states.

Back in March, Holyfield wasn't talking about the candies and it was unclear how he was involved. Now, he seems all in.

It’s the time of the y(ear) that brings people together. 👂🏾🥊 Shop the Delta 8 Holy Ears collection at https://t.co/ktPFTTl2rL now! @itstyson20 @holyfield pic.twitter.com/ZESidPvVAf — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 14, 2022

In the video, Holyfield gifts Tyson an iron, saying, "I'm glad we ironed things out."

Then, Tyson hands Holyfield a gift, which turns out to be a package of the gummi candies, in cherry pie punch flavor. The two then argue about whether Holyfield's ear really tastes like that, with Tyson saying, "I ate your ear, I should know!"

Tyson 2.0 products are available at a variety of marijuana retailers, with a location guide on the company site.

After Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in the 1997 fight, the match was resumed, and shortly after, Tyson bit Holyfield's other ear. Tyson was disqualified, his boxing license was revoked and he was fined more than $3 million.

"Cannabis has always played an important role in my life," Tyson says on the company website. "Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief."