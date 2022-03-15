Almost 25 years have passed since boxer Mike Tyson famously bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight. But that memorable -- and gross -- moment lives on. Tyson's cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, is now selling marijuana gummi candies shaped like ears with bites out of them.

"Holy ears! They're finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now," the company said in a tweet.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

Representatives for Tyson 2.0 did not immediately respond to a request for comment about where exactly the edibles are sold, or how much they cost. Tyson's products are available at certain marijuana retailers in California, Colorado and Nevada, according to the company site.

Some fans wondered on social media whether Holyfield -- who, after all, unwillingly gave up a piece of his ear in the iconic bout -- was receiving any money from sales. World Boxing News reports the two boxers discussed it in a 2019 video.

"You might be in business because we're going to make some holy ears," Tyson reportedly said. "Some edibles [of the ear] that got a bite taken out of 'em."

Holyfield reportedly responded, "Well, I could do that."

We've reached out to Tyson 2.0 to ask if Holyfield will receive money from the sales of the ear gummis.

After Tyson bit Holyfield's ear in the 1997 fight, the match was resumed, and shortly after, Tyson then bit Holyfield's other ear. Tyson was disqualified, his boxing license was revoked, and he was fined more than $3 million.

"Cannabis has always played an important role in my life," Tyson says on the company website. "Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief."