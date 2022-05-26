National Hamburger Day Deals: Freebies and Discounts You Can Get Now

With the weather warming up, we're officially in grilling season, which means it's time to grab your barbeque tools and throw some burgers on the grill. Even better, National Hamburger Day is just days away, falling on Saturday, May 28, and there are already burger deals available for you to take advantage of now.

We've gathered some of the best deals for this year's Hamburger Day. Some of these deals will continue past National Hamburger Day if you're unable to make it to one of these restaurants on Saturday.

If you'd rather cook your own hamburgers at home, check out these tools to make the perfect burger.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

When you sign up for the Carl's Jr. or Hardee's rewards program, you can get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich. To use the offer, you just need to make a minimum $1 purchase.

Elevation Burger

Between May 27 and June 2, Elevation Burger is offering free delivery for orders placed on its website in honor of National Hamburger Day.

Fatburger

Fatburger is giving away 500 limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will unlock access to a free Original Fatburger. The NFTs will be available on a first come, first serve basis to those who visit www.supperclub.xyz/fatburger on May 28, starting at 3 p.m. PT.

Chowhound

Hamburger Stand

Hamburger Stand on National Hamburger Day is offering a buy one get one free hamburger deal. You'll need to print out this coupon and present it to the cashier.

Next Level Burger

Next Level Burger, a plant-based burger restaurant, has a deal on May 28 for a buy one get one free Beyond burger. Plus, if you join the rewards program, you'll get a free burger with your first order.

Wendy's

You can get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's now through June 5 when you make a purchase through the app. The offer can be found in the Sweet Deals section of the app.

We'll continue to add more hamburger deals as they become available.

For more deals, check out these 50 Memorial Day sales available now.