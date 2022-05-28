National Hamburger Day 2022: Freebies and Discounts You Can Get Today

We're officially in grilling season, which usually means it's time to grab your barbecue tools and throw some burgers on the grill. However, National Hamburger Day is today, May 28, so if you're craving a burger, there are several deals available for you to take advantage of. Some of the best deals we've found include a free burger with any $1 purchase.

Check out our list for some of the best deals for this year's Hamburger Day. Some of these deals will continue past May 28 if you're unable to make it to one of these restaurants today.

If you'd rather cook your own hamburgers at home, check out these tools to make the perfect burger.

Burger King

Burger King is offering its Royal Perks members a free hamburger with a minimum $1 purchase on May 28 and May 29. The deal can only be used one time.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

When you sign up for the Carl's Jr. or Hardee's rewards program, you can get a free Western Bacon Cheeseburger, Famous Star or Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich. To use the offer, you just need to make a minimum $1 purchase.

Elevation Burger

Between May 27 and June 2, Elevation Burger is offering free delivery for orders placed on its website in honor of National Hamburger Day.

Fatburger

Fatburger is giving away 500 limited edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that will unlock access to a free Original Fatburger. The NFTs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who visit www.supperclub.xyz/fatburger on May 28, starting at 3 p.m. PT.

Chowhound

Hamburger Stand

Hamburger Stand on National Hamburger Day is offering a buy one get one free hamburger deal. You'll need to print out this coupon and present it to the cashier.

Next Level Burger

Next Level Burger, a plant-based burger restaurant, has a deal on May 28 for a buy one get one free Beyond burger. Plus, if you join the rewards program, you'll get a free burger with your first order.

Smashburger

For National Hamburger Day, Smashburger is offering its juicy Double Classic Smash for $5. This promotion will be offered in-store and through Smashburger's website and app with coupon code Hamburger.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers has a buy one get one free Classic Burger deal for National Hamburger Day.

Wendy's

You can get a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's now through June 5 when you make a purchase through the app. The offer can be found in the Sweet Deals section of the app.

We'll continue to add more hamburger deals as they become available.

