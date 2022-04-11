These Adorable NASA Pets All Have Astrophysics-Inspired Names

Amanda Kooser/CNET

If you're here, it's probably because you like space and you like animals and you want to see those two worlds meld together in a palate-cleansing burst of delight. To celebrate National Pet Day on Monday, NASA Astrophysics dropped some heavenly creatures into its NASA Universe Twitter stream.

NASA Universe dedicated a thread to pets as co-workers. It includes a GIF of cute cats, dogs and reptiles along with some explanations of their "cosmic names."

Many folks who contribute to @NASA astrophysics have pets as coworkers. Check out some of our companions for #NationalPetDay, and learn what some of their cosmic names mean in this thread! pic.twitter.com/WoD1mNSavV — NASA Universe (@NASAUniverse) April 11, 2022

The menagerie of adorability includes more than one dog named Hubble (for the Hubble Space Telescope and astronomer Edwin Hubble) and a spectacular chonk of a cat named Milky Way (for our home galaxy).

Space names aren't just for the fur-bearing crowd. There's an iguana called Event Horizon. "Event Horizon is named for the surface of a black hole. This boundary defines where you'd have to go faster than the speed of light -- which is the fastest thing we know of -- to escape the black hole," NASA Universe explained.

Event Horizon is named for the surface of a black hole. This boundary defines where you’d have to go faster than the speed of light — which is the fastest thing we know of — to escape the black hole. pic.twitter.com/O8SxMD6guR — NASA Universe (@NASAUniverse) April 11, 2022

Some NASA astronauts have also shown their devotion to their pets. Leland Melvin famously posed with his pups during a NASA photoshoot. Astronaut Christina Koch offered a twist on the pet reunion video genre when she rejoined her dog in 2020 after spending 328 days on the International Space Station.

Astrophysicists may be gazing out into the universe, but their furry and scaly companions help keep them grounded here on Earth.