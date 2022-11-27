Spotify Instafest: How to Create and Share Your Dream Festival Lineup

If you've logged on to Twitter in the last day or two, most likely you've seen an Instafest.

They look like this...

Or this...

So the last six months.. The rain fruit sounds is what i listen to fo to sleep 😭#instafest pic.twitter.com/pLfYMdUv4U — Kai (@Kaiynite) November 27, 2022

To be perfectly honest, the first few times I scrolled past thinking it was an actual, real life festival. But after seeing them pop up everywhere, with dramatically different lineups, it clicked. Yep, this was another Spotify thing.

Instafest is a third party app that hooks into your Spotify data to automatically create a fantasy festival lineup featuring artists you've been listening to on your Spotify account. It's not too dissimilar to other apps, like Icebergify or Festify, which do pretty much the same thing.

The main point of difference? Instafest just looks really nice! It's well designed, clean and mimics the three-day style of most major festivals. It also allows you to mildly customize the look and feel of the poster.

The app was created by Anshay Saboo, currently a student at the University of Southern California, who's built a bunch of apps in the past, including one designed to help students keep track of their grades.

How do I create my own Instafest?

It's pretty straightforward. Simply head to the Instafest site, log on to your Spotify account and voila. Just be aware the app is drawing from your personal Spotify data.

Afterward, you can change a few settings. You can choose the style of the poster, along with the period of time the festival draws the data from to create the lineup.

It looks a little like this:

Instafest

You can also hide your username before sharing, if you're worried about randoms checking your account.

My festival is an embarrassment, a complete embarrassment. Your mileage may vary.