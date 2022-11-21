Google Kicks Off 2022 World Cup With Doodle, New Game

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off Sunday in Qatar, and Google got into the spirit with a Doodle and a new multiplayer game.

Google

The animated World Cup Doodle features a pair of multicolored cleats practicing their passing skills with a ball as the world turns its attention to the biggest tournament in global football. Fans who want to get into the action themselves can Google "World Cup Qatar 2022" on their mobile device to compete with other fans around the world.

The World Cup pits 32 of the best national teams in the world against each other to find out which country can claim soccer superiority for the next four years. The competition is held every four years, usually during June and July, but this is the first time that the tournament is taking place in November.

It also marks the first time the tournament is being hosted by a country in the Middle East, which has brutal midsummer heat, the reason for shifting the games to later in the year. The tournament was also condensed by four days to minimize the midseason disruption. The games will conclude on Dec. 18

Fox owns the exclusive English-language rights to broadcast the World Cup in the US. Numerous live TV streaming services in the US carry FS1 and local Fox stations, namely Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. Click here for the full World Cup schedule.

In the opening game of the tournament, Ecuador beat host Qatar, 2-0.