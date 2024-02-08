Here's How to Throw a Taylor Swift-Themed Super Bowl 58 Party

It's no secret that Swifties have taken over the NFL. Ever since Taylor Swift made her Chiefs Kingdom debut to support her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce back in September, the pop star's fans have been showing up and tuning in to NFL games.

The attention of Swifties has proved to be an economic boon for the NFL. While some people may be bothered by how much attention NFL broadcasts have seemingly given Swift, the reality is the actual airtime doesn't add up to much.

Now that the Chiefs will be in Super Bowl 58, Swifties are waiting to see whether their favorite singer will make it to Las Vegas to cheer on the team Sunday. This week, Swift is bringing her smash-hit Eras tour to Tokyo, right before Kelce's big game.

Whether Swift is in attendance, you can still count on die-hard Swifties like myself to cheer on Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. However, I plan to celebrate this year's Super Bowl in true Swiftie style. I'm inviting my friends over for a Swift-themed party where football will take a back seat to the singer. (And, yes, I'm still holding out hope to see her.)

Read on for my tips for planning your own Swift-themed Super Bowl party. For more, here's how to watch Super Bowl 58, and everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film.

Curate the right music

A party is not a party without a great playlist. For my Super Bowl party, I've done my best to curate a Swift-forward playlist that captures some of the pregame hype. So I aimed to include songs that are more like Shake It Off (Taylor's Version) and a bit less like All Too Well (Taylor's Version).

To be fair to Kelce, I've also included a couple of songs from his Apple Music playlist The Warm-Up. Again, the playlist is all about curating a game-day vibe that gets your guests excited.

Come up with themed snacks and drinks

The first thing I did when planning this party was to come up with punny cocktail and mocktail names for the drinks we'll have. This is a fun way to get your friends involved and a super cute way to celebrate. If you're short on ideas, Blake Lively (a notable member of the pop star's squad) has you covered with some Swift-themed Super Bowl beverages.

To get you started, I got together with my CNET colleagues Katelyn Chedraoui and Hallie Seltzer to generate some ideas for cocktail/mocktail names:

Magic, Madness, Heaven, Gin -- you can give this Blank Space-inspired name to one of your favorite gin cocktails, or even create your own, brand-new recipe.

Champagne Problems -- this name comes from one of the songs on Taylor's Evermore album, and it's of course perfect for a champagne-forward mixed drink (think something based on a classic cocktail like a French 75 or an Aperol Spritz).

So Scarlet It Was Maroon Sangria -- this is a reference to one of the songs from Swift's Midnights album, and creating a red wine-based sangria could be an excellent choice for your Super Bowl party.

300 Take Out Coffees Later -- this references lyrics from the Taylor's Version vault-track Is It Over Now and suggests an espresso martini or any coffee-based cocktail or mocktail.

And here are some snack ideas:

Chai Sugar Cookies -- is it really a Taylor Swift-themed party without her iconic chai sugar cookies? I don't think so.

Chicken Fingers and Seemingly Ranch -- this is a callback to a now famous post to X from a fan account declaring that "Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch" (the post set off a flurry of memes about "seemingly ranch").

Anti-Gyros -- gyros are a unique but accessible game-day snack option, and with a name inspired by Swift's recent hit Anti-Hero, this snack will be a certified hit at your party.

Welcome to New York Cheesecake -- this suggestion comes from r/TaylorSwift and pays homage to the Taylor's Version track Welcome to New York.

Create friendship bracelet party favors

A Swift concert tradition that you can bring to your game day party is making themed friendship bracelets for your guests. This is a newer tradition, which began at the start of the 2023 leg of her Eras tour as a reference to the song You're On Your Own, Kid from her Midnights album. Essentially, fans create friendship bracelets based on song lyrics, quotes from Swift or even funny fandom moments.

You can easily apply this same logic to your Super Bowl party by making friendship bracelets that reference both Taylor and Travis. You could include a reference to Kelce's jersey number (87) or Swift's lucky number (13). Or you could even take a page out of the couple's book, and make a bracelet featuring their nickname TNT.

For more, here are all of the Super Bowl TV deals you'll want to know about, and how to prep your TV for the big game.