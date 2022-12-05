The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan, the Netflix documentary series, will arrive Dec. 8. And a new trailer promises that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't holding back.

"It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on Earth happened?'" says Prince Harry in the trailer. He left his life as a working British royal in 2021 and moved to California with his American wife, the former Meghan Markle.

They now have two children. Archie, 3, was born in London, and Lillibet Diana, 17 months, was born in California. The departure of Harry, who is fifth in line to the British throne, and Meghan, has caused plenty of controversy, especially after the couple's March 2021 televised interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The new trailer shows clips of the couple's 2018 courtship and wedding, with a commentator declaring Markle a "royal rock star." But then, the duke says in the preview, "everything changed."

Perhaps the juiciest info from the trailer comes when Harry speaks of life behind palace walls.

"There's a hierarchy of the family," he says. "You know, there's leaking but there's also planting of stories." This isn't exactly news, but it'll be interesting to see what Harry shares from his insider perspective.

Clips show Harry's late mother, Princess Diana of Wales, being chased by photographers and reveal his fear as he says he saw the same thing happening to his wife.

"I was terrified," he says. "I didn't want history to repeat itself."

He ends the trailer by saying, "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

A short teaser for the show was released on Dec. 1, but mostly showed still photos with a few quotes from the couple, including Meghan saying, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan come to Netflix on Dec. 8, and the final three arrive Dec. 15.