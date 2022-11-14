Urban Decay's Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner Makes a Dazzling Gift

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

I love glitter. I think it makes everything look more spectacular, including eyeliner. That's why this Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner -- in the Midnight Cowboy shade -- is one of my favorite makeup products and gets me the most compliments.

Why it's a great gift: This is hands-down the most fun eyeliner I've ever seen. It's attention-grabbing in the best possible way, and it stays in place all day. It's also super easy to apply, and the fact that it's glittery actually makes it harder to tell if you haven't drawn it on in a straight line, because it all just shimmers (unlike black eyeliner, where you can see every shake of your hand). Every time I wear this product, I get compliments and questions about where I bought it. It comes in various shades, from silver tones to pink to green and purple. But Midnight Cowboy, which is a light gold color, is my personal favorite. Makeup enthusiasts are sure to love this product since it adds a dazzling touch to any look.

What you'll pay: Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner sells for $22. You can get it at , , or .