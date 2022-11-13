Give the Busy People on Your List the Gift of Home Cooking

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

There's nothing quite like a home-cooked meal to make you feel warm and cozy, but not everyone has the resources or the cooking skills to feel confident in the kitchen. And sometimes we're just too busy to plan our meals or shop for ingredients, especially during the hectic holiday season. That's where Blue Apron comes in.

Why it's a great gift: Blue Apron takes the guesswork out of cooking. No more scouring the internet for the perfect recipe, then braving the grocery store to find all the ingredients, only to realize you've mistaken cumin for coriander (really, what's the difference anyway?). Blue Apron's meal kits come with individually packaged and measured ingredients for each recipe so you can save time in the kitchen and at the store. The service's easy-to-follow recipes are developed by a team of chefs who incorporate the season's freshest ingredients for healthy meals at home. Blue Apron also offers a variety of dietary options to suit your lifestyle, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and many more. Need enough meals to feed the whole family? No problem! Blue Apron lets you tailor your subscription to fit your needs, no membership required.

So, if the person you're buying for this holiday season wants to sharpen their cooking skills or is looking for simple meals that take the guesswork out of cooking, this is a great gift idea to save them time and money and keep them well fed.

What you'll pay: The list price for a Blue Apron subscription starts at $8 per serving, with options to prepare two to four recipes a week and two or four servings per recipe. You can buy gift cards in increments of $70, $140 or $280.

