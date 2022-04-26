Elon Musk Buys Twitter Trump and Twitter An Electric Corvette Is Coming Super Mario Bros. Movie Delayed Bad Bunny to Star in Spider-Man Spinoff National Pretzel Day Freebies
Featured Entertainment Sports Fashion Internet Culture
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Show Your Star Wars Pride With Early May the Fourth Deals at Her Universe

Save 20% on clothes, accessories, collectibles, figures and a whole lot more ahead of next week's Star Wars celebration.

A model shows off the new blue and orange "Tano" t-shirt from the Her Universe Star Wars collection.
Her Universe

We're just a week away from May the Fourth, a day for Star Wars fans to celebrate their love for the movies and characters. But Star Wars is too big to be confined to just one day. That's why Her Universe is already rolling out the deals. Right now, you can save 20% on Star Wars apparel, accessories, collectable figures and more. There's even some brand new gear you can shop ahead of the big day. You can see the entire sale selection here: 

See at Her Universe

No matter what your style is, you're sure to find something to love at this massive sale. If you're getting excited for the upcoming Ahsoka TV series, you can grab this vibrant orange and blue "Tano" t-shirt, on sale for just $32. Or if you prefer a vintage look, you can grab this retro neon logo t-shirt for just $22. And if you want something a little more unique, you can save $22 on this black and white symbol dress.

There's lots more than just clothing on sale, too. There's also tons of great figures and collectibles you can grab at a discount, like this $16 Dark Side enamel pin set. Or this fuzzy Rebel Alliance Chewbacca fanny pack, which you can grab for just $28 right now. And true to Star Wars style, there's even some truly random merch available, like this this Darth Vader grilled cheese maker, which is currently on sale for $32.