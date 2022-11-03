iPhone 14 With Built-in Gold Rolex Watch Will Cost You a Mere $135,000

Been looking for a way to seriously show off? This gold Rolex iPhone has you covered.

You can now buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a Rolex watch embedded into the body for $135,420 (about £188,966, AU$214,000), thanks to the designers at Caviar, an opulent gift site known for transforming everyday items using luxury branding. A regular iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $1,099.

The Rolex built into the iPhone is a yellow gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona that sports eight diamonds. Caviar's idea was to combine the innovation of a smartphone with a legendary watch for a product that's even more iconic.

"Caviar craftsmen strive to constantly surpass their own achievements," says the Caviar listing for the watch. "This time, the target was an impressive iPhone 14 Pro with a Rolex watch embedded into the body. Golden Rolex Daytona is a work of art in itself. Now it gets combined with the latest Apple smartphone, which is perhaps the most relevant invention of humanity right now."

Caviar ships worldwide and says your modest new product will be sent out to you within one to five business days. There are only three available, so start crossing gifts off your holiday shopping list now.

Read more: Best iPhone in 2022: Which Apple Phone Is Right for You?