Get an Extra 50% Off Sale Styles at Fossil and Look Fly All Summer

Fossil is back with two new deals dedicated to men. And what better way to celebrate your dad or a father figure in your life than to get him a nice present for his big day. The first deal is an extra sale styles, while the other is 30% off full price items. Both deals run through June 19, with no coupon code needed.

Exclusions apply, but the most important one is that neither deal is only valid at Fossil Outlet stores and cannot be redeemed for gift cards. So what can you get during each offer? During the 50% off sale, prices are already slashed and with the extra savings, off season accessories can get even lower when you add your accessories in your cart.

Since it's Fossil, watches and wallets are always a good choice for a gift. If you want a watch with a great discount, grab this for $54. If you need a wallet, check out the all leather , for just $17. And you can go even lower with the Steven card case for $11.

The 30% off sale is a bit flashier with newer styles available. As such, prices are more expensive, but you'll still see a discount at checkout. If you can splurge, then this highly-rated is $280 with the ability to hold a laptop, phone and other essential gear. Cheaper backpacks and courier bags such as this $161 and $140 are also available. While watches and wallets won't be as budget-friendly as the other ongoing sale, you'll still get great deals for dad.