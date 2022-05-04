Ditch the Expensive Frames With This BOGO Sale at EyeBuy Direct Today

Mother's Day sales aren't limited to chocolate and flowers, you know? You can get Mom (or any other important woman in your life) a pair of glasses at EyeBuy Direct with a new . Using the promo code 2LOVE through Thursday, May 5, when you buy one pair of glasses, you'll get one free. While it's unlikely you'll get these glasses in time for Mother's Day -- it's this Sunday, people -- your mom will still thank you for a bit of face furniture that will make her life easier the rest of the year.

During this deal you can buy one pair of glasses and get one free in any shape including oval, rectangle, heart, aviator and more. Customization doesn't stop there: You can customize your glasses based on color, material and rim design, too. Following the selection of frames, you can select the type of lens required for the wearer, including distance, multifocal, reading and nonprescription options for eyeglasses. Meanwhile, sunglasses lens come in basic, polarized mirrored and gradient choices.

If you're looking for Ray-Ban and Oakley, you'll find these brands on EyeBuy Direct, however, neither brand is a part of this BOGO deal. That said, there are over 300 pairs of sunglasses you can choose from, including these for $19, which is the cheapest pair you can find. And if you want to splurge, the most you'll spend on one pair of sunglasses are these $85 . If you're looking for low-cost eyewear, don't miss out on this offer.

Read more: Out of Time? Grab One of These Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts