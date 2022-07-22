WWE's Biggest Promoter, Vince McMahon, Retires Amid Misconduct Investigation

Vince McMahon, promoter for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and one of the most public figures in pro wrestling, has announced his retirement amid investigations by the company's board over alleged sexual misconduct.

The 76-year-old McMahon tweeted that it was "time for me to retire" on Friday afternoon. Over the past 16 years, he's agreed to pay over $12 million to four women associated with the WWE to settle allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity, The Wall Street Journal reported in June. McMahon subsequently stepped back from his role as WWE CEO.

In his place, his daughter Stephanie McMahon will run the company as chairwoman and co-CEO along with fellow co-CEO Nick Khan. But the elder McMahon won't be stepping away completely, as he remains the WWE's controlling shareholder. It isn't clear if he will continue to control the creative direction of the WWE, a responsibility he was reported to have retained when he relinquished leadership of the company in mid-June, according to Sporting News.

WWE did not respond to request for comment and clarification of McMahon's involvement by time of publication.

