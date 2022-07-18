In the main event of WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns got a clean win over Brock Lesnar to unify the Universal and WWE Championships. To keep those titles, Reigns will have to defeat Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 30. If he does, it'll bring Reigns within striking distance of holding the Universal Championship for two years straight.

Reigns' title is not the only one up for grabs. Becky Lynch challenges Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship, and SummerSlam will also see Liv Morgan defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. Plus, a rematch between The Usos and The Street Profits for the former's unified tag team championships.

In a non-tittle match that may well steal the show, Seth Rollins will take on Riddle.

Match card

SummerSlam's card is still being added to each week on Raw and SmackDown. This article will be updated as new bouts are announced.

Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar.

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair.

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey.

Unified Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits.

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin.

Start times

WWE SummerSlam takes place at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30. For those without a live ticket, the show starts at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m ET). Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. BST. In Australia, SummerSlam begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch SummerSlam. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is, that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch SummerSlam on the WWE Network as usual.