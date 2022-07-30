Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest WWE rivalry over the past decade; the two men have main evented three WrestleManias against each other since their first clash in 2015. On SummerSlam on Saturday, they collide for what's being billed as the final time. After defeating Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Reigns defends his unified WWE Universal Championship against The Beast in a Last Man Standing match.

It's WWE's second biggest show of the year, so there are plenty of other championships on the line. Becky Lynch gets her WrestleMania rematch, challenging for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. Liv Morgan hopes to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. The Usos' unified Tag Team Championships are up for grabs as they face The Street Profits, and Theory hopes to regain the US Championship in a bout against Bobby Lashley.

Plus, Theory is carrying around that Money in the Bank briefcase. WWE has heavily teased that he may cash it in.

In a disappointing move, WWE pulled Seth Rollins versus Riddle from SummerSlam. That was sure to be a great match, but it's one we'll have to look forward to seeing on another show.

Start times



WWE SummerSlam takes place at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30. For those without a live ticket, the show starts at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m ET). Grappling fans across the pond will have to stay up late, as the show starts at 1 a.m. BST. In Australia, SummerSlam begins at 10 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Match card

Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar.

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair.

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey.

Unified Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits.

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin.

Logan Paul vs. The Miz.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

How to watch: Peacock, WWE Network

As you probably know by now, Peacock is the new home of WWE's pay-per-views. The WWE Network has, in essence, migrated to NBC's Peacock streaming service, and that's where you'll go to watch SummerSlam. Peacock has three tiers: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. To watch WWE content, you'll need a Premium subscription. The good news is, that'll set you back $5 a month, less than the $10 for WWE Network.

If you're outside of the US, you'll watch SummerSlam on the WWE Network as usual.