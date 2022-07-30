WWE SummerSlam 2022: Results, Live Updates and Match Ratings

On Saturday, at WWE's SummerSlam, the saga of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will come to an end. WWE is billing the clash of its two biggest stars as their last, the conclusion to a feud that began all the way back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. After unifying the WWE and Universal Championship belts at WrestleMania 38, Reigns on Saturday defends the titles against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match.

Equally epoch ending, it'll be the first WWE pay-per-view event not produced by Vince McMahon, who stepped down as CEO and head of creative earlier in July.

Reigns' clash with Lesnar is one of many drawing cards for SummerSlam. Logan Paul will be wrestling againt The Miz, while Becky Lynch will challenge for Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship. In two rematches from Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey takes on Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship and the Street Profits challenge The Usos for the unified Tag Team Championships.

Check back to this article when WWE SummerSlam 2022 begins, at 5 p.m. PT, for live updates and analysis.