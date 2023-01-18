'White Lotus' Stars Confirm Father of Daphne's Kids

Is good-looking, problematic resort guest Cameron Sullivan actually the father of his kids on The White Lotus season 2? Not entirely, according to actor Theo James, who plays the character.

HBO's The White Lotus Sicily introduces successful businessman Cameron and his wife Daphne, played by Meghann Fahy, and gradually reveals a darker side to their outwardly rosy relationship. In a scene in episode 5, Fahy seems to imply she deals with her husband's infidelity in an unconventional way, one fellow guest Harper, played by Aubrey Plaza, might want to consider too.

Speaking to Harper, Daphne describes her trainer, Lawrence, as a handsome guy with blond hair and blue eyes. Then -- apparently by accident -- she shows Harper a picture of her platinum blond toddler (Cameron definitely has brown hair).

The whole thing is subtle, but it sure seems like Daphne just revealed to Harper that the kid isn't Cameron's. On a Jan. 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cohen asked James and Fahy if in White Lotus world, Lawrence is indeed the biological dad to their characters' two offspring.

"Yes," James replied instantly, before clarifying, "No, not both of them." Fahy said "the blond," and James agreed.

In a Vulture article published in December, James simply said he thought one kid belonged to Cameron without elaborating further. He noted that "the way Daphne rectifies the situation is she does some pretty appalling things to feel a level of power over Cameron. Their relationship was born of love, but it's fallen into a cycle of games and control."