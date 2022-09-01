When Does 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Release on Prime Video?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is so close to dropping on Prime Video! Not one, but two episodes land on Thursday (or Friday, depending on your time zone) at 6 p.m. PT, dropping us back into the world of Middle-earth.

Reviews are in, and some of them are overwhelmingly positive. "Rings of Power successfully balances the way it makes itself accessible to newcomers, fans of the movies, and more intense lore fiends," wrote CNET's Erin Carson.

Set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power covers the major events of Middle-earth's Second Age. They include the forging of the Rings of Power, the rise of Sauron, and the last alliance between Elves and men.

The first two episodes are set to drop at the same time worldwide, before the release schedule changes to a later time for the rest of the season.

The Rings of Power premiere release schedule

Here's when the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere in your time zone.

6 p.m. PDT -- Thursday, Sept.1

9 p.m. EDT -- Thursday, Sept. 1

10 p.m. Brazil -- Thursday, Sept. 1

2 a.m. UK -- Friday, Sept. 2

3 a.m. Central European Summer Time -- Friday, Sept. 2

5:30 a.m. India Standard Time -- Friday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. Japan Standard Time -- Friday, Sept. 2

11 a.m. Australia -- Friday, Sept. 2

1 p.m. New Zealand -- Friday, Sept. 2

Timings for the rest of the season

Episodes are dropping three hours later than the premiere time for the rest of the season.